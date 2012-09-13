S&P assigns prelim rtgs to Sotheby's rule 415 shelf registratn

Sept 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its preliminary 'BB+' senior secured, preliminary 'BB' senior unsecured, and preliminary 'BB-' subordinated debt ratings to New York City-based Sotheby's unlimited Rule 415 shelf registration for debt securities. The company has indicated that it will use net proceeds from the sale of any debt securities for general corporate purposes, including investments in its business operations, reducing or refinancing existing debt, or redeeming outstanding securities. The 'BB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Sotheby's remain unchanged and reflect our assessment that the company's business risk profile is "fair" and its financial risk profile is "intermediate." We base our opinion of the company's business risk on its leading position as one of the two largest auctioneers in the highly volatile global auction markets and its experienced management team, countered by the very seasonal nature of its operations and the swings in its profitability. We view the company's financial risk profile as intermediate given its expected credit metrics, moderate financial policies, sizable cash balances, and positive cash flow generation. Lease-adjusted total debt was about $583 million at June 30, 2012. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Sotheby's, published on Sept. 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Sotheby's Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- New Ratings Sotheby's Senior Secured BB+(prelim) Senior Unsecured BB(prelim) Subordinated BB-(prelim)