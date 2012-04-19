TEXT-S&P: SLM Corp ratings unaffected by results

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on SLM Corp. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) were not immediately affected by the company's good first-quarter earnings. SLM reported core earnings of $284 million, up 6% from the previous quarter and 9% from first-quarter 2011, reflecting lower loan loss provisions and a considerable reduction in operating expenses. The company's quarterly net income of $111 million, on a generally accepted accounting principles basis, was substantially down from $175 million in first-quarter 2011. The decline mainly reflected an increase in unrealized mark-to-market losses on certain derivatives. SLM recorded core earnings in the consumer lending segment of $81 million--almost double from first-quarter 2011. The improvement reflected higher loan origination volume (up 23% year over year), improved asset quality metrics, and a higher net interest margin (4.26%, compared with 4.11% in 2011). The consumer lending segment's credit quality continued to improve as delinquencies fell by 100 basis points to 9.1% and annualized charge-offs declined to 2.96% from 3.52% in the previous quarter. We believe that asset quality will continue to improve as the company focuses on higher cosigner rates and FICO scores, and charge-offs will level off in the 2%-3% range over the next several years. We also expect that SLM's earnings will also continue to grow as the company focuses on its consumer lending segment (the private-education loan portfolio), while continuing to collect significant cash from its legacy Federal Family Education Loan Program portfolio. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.