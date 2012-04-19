TEXT-S&P may cut 1 Babcock & Brown Air Funding I 2007-1 rating

OVERVIEW -- Babcock & Brown Air Funding I Ltd.'s series 2007-1 issuance is an ABS transaction collateralized primarily by the lease revenue and sales proceeds from 40 commercial aircraft. -- We placed our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on the class G-1 notes on CreditWatch with negative implication. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the continued increasing arrears in the lease rental and the higher-than-expected decline in aircraft value. April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB+ (sf)' ratings on the class G-1 notes from Babcock & Brown Air Funding I Ltd.'s series 2007-1 on CreditWatch with negative implication. The notes are collateralized primarily by the lease revenue and sales proceeds from a portfolio of 40 commercial aircraft. The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the continued increasing arrears in the lease rental and the higher-than-expected decline in aircraft value. According to the March 2012 servicer report, the collateral backing Babcock & Brown Air Funding I Ltd.'s class G-1 notes consisted of 40 aircraft: 18 Airbus and 22 Boeing. Of the 40 aircraft, 38 are leased to 25 lessees operating in 18 countries; and two have been recently repossessed from a lessee. Including this lessee, five lessees are in delinquency. The total lease rental in arrears as of the March 31, 2012, was $6.3 million. This has increased from $4.4 million noted in the December 2010 servicer report, which we referenced for our last rating action in February 2011. As of the March 31, 2012, servicer report, the assumed base value of the 40 aircraft was approximately $1.1 billion, which is notably higher than the base value we obtained from a third-party appraiser. The servicer report's assumed base value is not updated by an external appraiser on an annual basis; instead, it is calculated based on the initial assumed base value at closing and the depreciation factor defined in the transaction documents. Therefore, the reported assumed base value does not reflect the actual depreciation that has occurred over the years. In addition, we have recently seen higher-than-expected value decline in certain aircraft types (e.g., Boeing 737 classic aircraft). The portfolio currently has two Boeing 737-500 aircraft and one Boeing 737-300QC aircraft. According to the payment structure described in the transaction documents, the class G-1 notes receive principal payments up to the minimum principal amount from August 2010 to August 2012, and the remaining cash is paid to the equity holder. After August 2012, if the class G-1 notes are not refinanced, the class G-1 notes will receive turbo payments, and no equity distributions are permitted until the class G-1 notes are repaid in full. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Babcock & Brown Air Funding I Ltd. Class G-1 Notes Series 2007-1 'BBB+ (sf)' Rating Affirmed, published Feb. 7, 2011. -- Revised Cash Flow Assumptions And Stresses For Global Aircraft And Aircraft Engine Lease Securitizations, published Aug. 26, 2010. -- Aircraft Securitization Criteria: Surveillance, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Aircraft Securitization Criteria: Maintenance And Related Issues, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Aircraft Securitization Criteria: The Servicer's Role And Responsibilities, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Aircraft Securitization Criteria: Special Considerations For Aircraft Loan Portfolios, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Aircraft Securitization Criteria: Rating Considerations For Lease Pools, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Aircraft Securitization Criteria: The Rating Process For Aircraft Portfolio Securitizations, published Sept. 1, 2004. -- Aircraft Securitization Criteria: The Rating Process For Aircraft Financings, published Sept. 1, 2004.