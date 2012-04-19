版本:
TEXT-S&P may cut 1 Babcock & Brown Air Funding I 2007-1 rating

OVERVIEW	
     -- Babcock & Brown Air Funding I Ltd.'s series 2007-1 issuance is an ABS 	
transaction collateralized primarily by the lease revenue and sales proceeds 	
from 40 commercial aircraft.	
     -- We placed our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on the class G-1 notes on CreditWatch 	
with negative implication.	
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the continued 	
increasing arrears in the lease rental and the higher-than-expected decline in 	
aircraft value.	
    	
     April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB+ (sf)'
ratings on the class G-1 notes from Babcock & Brown Air Funding I Ltd.'s series
2007-1 on CreditWatch with negative implication. The notes are collateralized
primarily by the lease revenue and sales proceeds from a portfolio of 40
commercial aircraft.	
	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the continued increasing 	
arrears in the lease rental and the higher-than-expected decline in aircraft 	
value.	
	
According to the March 2012 servicer report, the collateral backing Babcock & 	
Brown Air Funding I Ltd.'s class G-1 notes consisted of 40 aircraft: 18 Airbus 	
and 22 Boeing. Of the 40 aircraft, 38 are leased to 25 lessees operating in 18 	
countries; and two have been recently repossessed from a lessee. Including 	
this lessee, five lessees are in delinquency. The total lease rental in 	
arrears as of the March 31, 2012, was $6.3 million. This has increased from 	
$4.4 million noted in the December 2010 servicer report, which we referenced 	
for our last rating action in February 2011.	
	
As of the March 31, 2012, servicer report, the assumed base value of the 40 	
aircraft was approximately $1.1 billion, which is notably higher than the base 	
value we obtained from a third-party appraiser. The servicer report's assumed 	
base value is not updated by an external appraiser on an annual basis; 	
instead, it is calculated based on the initial assumed base value at closing 	
and the depreciation factor defined in the transaction documents. Therefore, 	
the reported assumed base value does not reflect the actual depreciation that 	
has occurred over the years. In addition, we have recently seen 	
higher-than-expected value decline in certain aircraft types (e.g., Boeing 737 	
classic aircraft). The portfolio currently has two Boeing 737-500 aircraft and 	
one Boeing 737-300QC aircraft.	
	
According to the payment structure described in the transaction documents, the 	
class G-1 notes receive principal payments up to the minimum principal amount 	
from August 2010 to August 2012, and the remaining cash is paid to the equity 	
holder. After August 2012, if the class G-1 notes are not refinanced, the 	
class G-1 notes will receive turbo payments, and no equity distributions are 	
permitted until the class G-1 notes are repaid in full. 	
	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
