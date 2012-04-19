TEXT-S&P rates Bausch & Lomb

Overview
-- Bausch & Lomb Inc. is refinancing its debt to fund acquisitions and
extend debt maturities. With the incremental debt, we calculate the
refinancing will raise adjusted debt leverage to about 6.5x at year end 2012
from 5.1x at Dec. 31, 2011.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook,
and our 'B' debt rating and '5' recovery rating for the company's outstanding
$650 million senior unsecured notes.
-- We are assigning a 'B+' debt rating and '3' recovery rating to the
company's $3.5 billion senior secured credit facility. The ratings indicate
expectations of meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a default.
-- We are lowering our senior secured debt rating to 'B+' from 'BB-', and
our senior secured recovery rating to '3' from '2'.
-- Our stable rating outlook on Bausch & Lomb reflects expectations of
low to mid single digit sales growth, improving EBITDA margins, and gradual
deleveraging.
Rating Action
On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its B+' rating
to Bausch & Lomb Inc's $3.5 billion senior secured credit facility. In
addition, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating, 'B' debt rating, and
'5' recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured debt. Our rating outlook
remains stable. We are lowering our senior secured debt rating to 'B+' from
BB-, and our senior secured recovery rating to 3 from 2.
Rationale
The rating on Rochester, N.Y.-based Bausch & Lomb Inc. reflects its
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile. Adjusted debt to EBITDA declined meaningfully after the leveraged
buyout by Warburg Pincus in October 2007, but the refinancing will raise
adjusted debt leverage to about 6.5x at year end 2012 from 5.1x at Dec. 31,
2011. We are modifying our business risk qualifier to "satisfactory" from
"fair" because of improving operations.
We expect Bausch & Lomb's revenues to grow in the mid-single digits in
constant currency, about equal to the pace of 2011. In our view, stronger
pharmaceutical segment sales will continue to offset lackluster vision care
performance. We expect the EBITDA margin to be stable in 2012 over 2011, as
some cost-containment benefits are offset by the integration of lower-margin
Ista Pharmaceuticals. Thereafter, we expect the EBITDA margin to grow by about
50 basis points annually, on operational leverage and product mix. We believe
cash flow will improve in 2012 because of EBITDA growth and lack of
restructuring payments, and will continue to improve as revenues and margins
strengthen. We believe free operating cash flow will modestly strengthen
annually, and be sufficient to cover capital expenditure needs and the cost to
acquire outstanding shares of refractive joint venture Technolas Perfect
Vision GmbH (TPV). TPV (formed with 20/10 Perfect Vision AG in January 2009)
does not yet make a meaningful contribution to revenues.
The "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects diversity in ophthalmology
product offerings (vision care, pharmaceuticals, and surgical), a vast global
network and brand recognition, ongoing strong performance in the
pharmaceuticals segment, an improving product pipeline, and strengthening
EBITDA margins; the EBITDA margin is currently weak relative to medical device
and pharmaceutical company peers. We believe the Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc.
acquisition will complement Bausch & Lomb's existing pharmaceutical portfolio,
and strengthen its development capabilities and pipeline; Bausch & Lomb
provides much of the contract manufacturing for Ista Pharmaceutals' products
and has an overlapping customer base. Still, risks include technology risk and
competitive threats from larger players; Bausch & Lomb competes in the
pharmaceutical space with Allergan Inc. and Novartis/Alcon, and we expect the
company to be acquisitive. Still, lackluster performance over the past few
years, including market share loss in the soft contact lens market and lower
sales of intraocular lenses, reflects technology risk; Bausch & Lomb has
fallen to a trailing fourth position in global soft contact lens market share
behind Vistakon (a division of Johnson & Johnson, with more than 40% of the
market), CIBA Vision (Novartis AG/Alcon), and The Cooper Cos. Although Bausch
& Lomb appears to have stabilized the decline in contact lens sales, it
remains at a competitive disadvantage given its first-generation silicone
hydrogel (SiH) material, and lack of a daily SiH offering. Bausch & Lomb
continues to strengthen the diversity of its product pipeline, which supports
its satisfactory business risk profile. Acquisitions of pharmaceutical
marketing rights (Zirgan and Miochol-E), and recent product introductions such
as PureVision 2 HD contact lenses, BioTrue multipurpose solution, and the
Stellaris PC Vision Enhancement System spurred growth. We believe the
acquisition of Ista Pharmaceuticals and outstanding shares of TPV adds future
growth platforms with minimal integration risk; TPV is in the process of
rolling out its VICTUS femtosecond laser.
Liquidity
We believe Bausch & Lomb currently has adequate liquidity to meet its needs
over the coming year, and no near-term maturities. The refinancing will extend
debt maturities to 2017 for the revolver and 2019 for the term loans; the $650
million senior unsecured notes mature in November 2015. Bausch & Lomb
maintains a moderate cash balance, and will have full availability on its $500
million revolving credit facility after the transaction.
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (consisting primarily of cash and
discretionary cash flow to exceed uses by 1.2x over the coming year.
-- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by
20%.
-- We believe the company could absorb a high-impact, low-probability
event.
-- We view the new bank facility as covenant light; there is a leverage
test only if the revolver is drawn. Additionally, since only key relationship
banks are part of the revolver, covenant amendments would be more easily
negotiated.
-- We estimate a 30% EBITDA decline could preclude a revolver draw down.
-- In our assessment, the company has well-established bank
relationships. However, sponsor ownership and high debt leverage could hurt
prospective access to capital in the future.
Recovery analysis
Our rating on Bausch & Lomb's secured credit facility, which consists of a $2
billion secured term loan, a $600 million European secured term loan, a $350
million delayed draw facility, and a $500 million revolving credit facility is
'B+'. The recovery rating is '3' (the same as the corporate credit rating),
indicating prospects for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of
default. The company's $650 million senior notes are rated 'B', with a
recovery rating of '5', indicating prospects for modest (10%-30%) recovery in
the event of a default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the
recovery report on Bausch & Lomb Inc., to be published following this report
on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Bausch & Lomb reflects expectations of low- to
mid-single-digit sales growth, improving EBITDA margins, and gradual
deleveraging. The outlook supposes the company will be acquisitive, but will
finance subsequent acquisitions with internally generated cash. Given our view
of business risk, we do not believe that a downgrade would occur as a result
of sales or margin pressures. Rather, a downgrade would most likely be
precipitated by a material debt financed acquisition, or an unexpected event,
such as a material adverse tax ruling or product recall that would trigger a
material revolver draw down.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Bausch & Lomb Inc.
Senior Secured B+ BB-
Bausch & Lomb B.V.
Senior Secured B+ BB-
New Rating
Bausch & Lomb Inc.
Senior Secured B+
Bausch & Lomb B.V.
Senior Secured B+
Ratings Affirmed
Bausch & Lomb Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/NR
Bausch & Lomb Inc.
Senior Unsecured B
Downgraded
To From
Bausch & Lomb Inc.
Senior Secured
US$1.2 bil sr secd term bank ln due B+ BB-
04/26/2015
Recovery Rating 3 2
US$500 mil. sr secd revolv bank ln B+ BB-
due 10/26/2013
Recovery Rating 3 2
US$300 mil delayed draw term bank ln B+ BB-
due 04/26/2015
Recovery Rating 3 2
Bausch & Lomb B.V.
Senior Secured Debt B+ BB-
Recovery Rating 3 2
New Rating
Bausch & Lomb Inc.
Senior Secured
US$350 mil delayed draw term bank ln B+
Recovery Rating 3
US$2.028 bil term bank ln B+
Recovery Rating 3
US$500 mil revolver bank ln B+
Recovery Rating 3
Bausch & Lomb B.V.
Senior Secured
EUR600 mil bank ln B+
Recovery Rating 3
Ratings Affirmed
Bausch & Lomb Inc.
Senior Unsecured Debt B
Recovery Rating 5