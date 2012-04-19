版本:
TEXT-S&P removes Ainsworth Lumber from watch negative, affirms ratings

Overview	
     -- We are removing all our ratings on Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd. from 	
CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications Jan. 13, 	
2012. 	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming all our ratings on Ainsworth, 	
including our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. 	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our expectations that while the 	
company's liquidity will not deteriorate as severely as we had expected 	
previously, its credit metrics will remain weak with slightly negative free 	
cash generation. 	
     -- Ainsworth is an oriented strand board manufacturer with four mills in 	
Canada with a total operating capacity of 2.5 billion square feet per year.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed all its ratings 	
on Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd. from CreditWatch, where they had been
placed with negative implications Jan. 13, 2012. At the same time, Standard &
Poor's affirmed all its ratings on Ainsworth, including its 'B-' long-term
corporate credit rating on the company. 	
	
The negative outlook reflects our expectations that while the company's 	
liquidity will not deteriorate as severely as we had expected previously, its 	
credit metrics will remain weak with slightly negative free cash generation.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Ainsworth reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's 	
exposure to cyclical housing construction markets and to volatile commodity 	
oriented strandboard (OSB) prices, limited asset and product diversification, 	
and a highly leveraged capital structure. We believe these risks are partially 	
mitigated by the company's low-cost position stemming from strong Canadian 	
assets, higher revenues generated through value-added products, and what we 	
consider adequate liquidity to weather weak industry conditions.	
	
Ainsworth is a leading OSB producer in North America, with total annual 	
operating capacity of about 2.5 billion square feet of OSB at its four mills 	
in Canada, although production at its High Level, Alta., mill has been 	
curtailed since 2007.	
	
We consider Ainsworth's business risk profile vulnerable because the company 	
sells commodity OSB into the cyclical U.S. housing construction market. The 	
three Canadian mills Ainsworth is still running are operating at 96% of stated 	
capacity. While the company has been substituting shipments to Asian markets 	
(mostly Japan) away from North America, and introducing value-added products, 	
for the most part it sells commodity product, with the U.S. housing 	
construction market representing just under 60% of its revenues. While in our 	
view the long-term fundamentals for the North American housing industry are 	
favorable, we believe the near-term outlook is neutral. Standard & Poor's 	
expects U.S. housing starts to rise 20% in the near term, with about 740,000 	
starts expected in 2012 and increasing to 1 million in 2013, which is 	
significantly below the historical average of approximately 1.5 million 	
annually. This will mean modest improvement in OSB demand and pricing in the 	
coming years. While about 40% of OSB industry capacity remains curtailed, we 	
believe there is considerable flex capacity in the industry. We expect this 	
flex capacity to come online when there are inventory shortages and keep 	
prices from moving up appreciably.	
	
In 2011, the company's cost profile improved due to slightly higher production 	
volumes thanks to fewer days lost to downtime; capex spend in 2010 reduced 	
production volumes. Its three operating mills are considered to be in the 	
lower end of the industry cost curve, have flexible mill technology, and have 	
sufficient fiber supply through long-term licenses. Furthermore, Ainsworth has 	
more than 860 million square feet of incremental capacity that could be 	
brought online when demand does rebound. This excludes 620 million square feet 	
of capacity at Grande Prairie, Alta., which would require a year to complete 	
and about C$100 million-C$120 million in cash costs and additional fiber 	
sources. We don't expect management to go ahead with the completion of the 	
second line at Grande Prairie in the near term. 	
	
Standard & Poor's considers the company's financial risk profile as highly 	
leveraged. Subsequent to Ainsworth's 2008 recapitalization, which reduced debt 	
by C$441 million, the company remains highly leveraged, with Standard & Poor's 	
adjusted total debt of C$538 million and a leverage ratio of 43x as of Dec. 	
31, 2011. We expect leverage to recover to about 17x by year-end and to drop 	
below 10x by 2013, given modestly stronger OSB prices. Ainsworth is likely to 	
continue operating its three mills at full capacity and we conservatively 	
forecast realized OSB prices to increase by 8% in 2012, followed by a 10% 	
increase in 2013. Western OSB prices have increased by 35% since December 	
2011. Our model results in slightly negative free operating cash flows for 	
2012 and cash flow protection levels, as measured by funds from operations to 	
debt, below 10% in the next two years. 	
	
Liquidity	
Ainsworth has adequate liquidity in our view, which reflects cash on hand, 	
break-even cash flow from operations, and minimal capital expenditure and debt 	
maturity in the next year-and-a-half. The company's only source of liquidity 	
is cash on hand and short-term investments, which stood at C$63 million as of 	
Dec. 31, 2011. We expect a slight decline in liquidity in 2012 to just below 	
C$60 million. We believe the company's debt maturity profile is manageable, 	
with no major debt due until 2014. Furthermore, Ainsworth's unsecured notes 	
incur payment-in-kind (PIK) interest, allowing for further reduction in cash 	
interest expense and enhancing liquidity; however, at the same time, this 	
situation increases the debt burden. We expect the company to continue to 	
incur PIK interest on these unsecured notes in the near term. Ainsworth's 	
secured asset-backed loan and unsecured notes have no covenants; the company 	
breached its minimal liquidity covenant of its equipment financing loan at 	
Dec. 31. It was required to prepay C$269,000 in related interest expense in 	
2012. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
Standard & Poor's rates the company's US$102.6 million senior secured debt 	
'B+' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating on Ainsworth), with 	
a '1' recovery rating, indicating an expectation of very high (90%-100%) 	
recovery in the event of default. 	
	
We also rate the company's US$350 million unsecured debt 'B-' (the same as the 	
corporate credit rating on Ainsworth), with a recovery rating of '4', 	
indicating average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario.	
	

Outlook	
The negative outlook on Ainsworth reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that 	
while the company's liquidity will not deteriorate as severely as previously 	
expected, its credit metrics will remain weak with slightly negative free cash 	
generation. Overall, we believe profitability will be moderately stronger in 	
2012 given the recovery in commodity OSB prices seen so far this year. For the 	
next year, we expect the company to continue operating at full capacity, and 	
for EBITDA to be sufficient to cover cash interest expense, resulting in 	
slightly negative free operating cash flows. We could lower the ratings if 	
average realized OSB prices fall to C$180 per thousand square foot in 2012, 	
leading to a decline in liquidity to below C$30 million. An upgrade in the 	
near term in unlikely but would require improvement in Ainsworth's 	
profitability, with sustained leverage below 5x. 	
	
Ratings List	
Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd.	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch	
                           To                 From	
Corporate credit rating    B-/Negative/--     B-/Watch Neg/--	
Secured debt               B+                 B+/Watch Neg	
 Recovery rating           1                  1	
Unsecured debt             B-                 B-/Watch Neg	
 Recovery rating           4                  4	
	
	
