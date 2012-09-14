版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 22:53 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates SBA Communication new incremental term loan B

Sept 14 Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to SBA's new incremental term loan B

