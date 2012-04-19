版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 20日 星期五 04:05 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Bank of America ratings unaffected by results

April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Bank
of America Corp. (BofA; A-/Negative/A-2) are not immediately affected by
the company's good first-quarter results, given the current operating
conditions.	
	
BofA generated Standard & Poor's-adjusted pretax income of $4.5 billion, 	
compared with $3.9 billion in first-quarter 2011. Standard & Poor's-adjusted 	
revenue for BofA declined 7.2% year over year. Results benefited from a $1.4 	
billion reduction in loan-loss provisions. We believe revenues will likely 	
decline for the remainder of 2012 because of the seasonality of capital market 	
volumes, though further credit improvements and planned cost reductions could 	
mitigate the impact on the bottom line.	
	
Consumer and business banking revenues were down 12% year over year, but 	
consumer real estate revenues were nearly 30% higher year over year as a 	
result of lower representation and warranty provisions. Investment banking 	
fees were down year over year, but sales and trading revenues were up slightly 	
(excluding debit valuation adjustments), reflecting strong client transaction 	
volume and spread compression in fixed-income markets.	
	
BofA's net interest margin increased 6 basis points from the fourth quarter to 	
2.51%, largely on an improved interest rate environment, a decline in deposit 	
costs, and lower long-term debt, offset by the reduction of yield due to the 	
sale of its Canadian credit card business. We expect earning assets to 	
continue to decline as the company shrinks its balance sheet somewhat to focus 	
on its core businesses. Expenses declined about 6% versus the prior year 	
because of lower litigation accruals and mortgage-related assessments and 	
waiver costs. The company also reduced its employee base by about 10,000 in 	
the past year as part of its cost-containment efforts, despite increased 	
staffing to service legacy assets. 	
	
Excluding a one-time benefit in the fourth quarter from the sale of previously 	
charged-off loans, BofA's net charge-offs continued to decline. Nonperforming 	
loans also continued to decline, excluding a regulatory change that 	
reclassified performing second-lien loans behind nonperforming first liens. 	
The improved credit outlook allowed for a loan-loss reserve release of $1.6 	
billion in the quarter, up from $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter but down 	
from $2.2 billion in the prior year. We expect continued improvement in asset 	
quality, though at a slower pace than previous quarters.	
	
BofA's Basel I Tier 1 common capital ratio improved to 10.78% at the end of 	
the first quarter, up 92 basis points from the previous quarter. Management 	
now expects its Basel III Tier 1 common equity ratio will exceed 7.50% on a 	
fully phased-in basis by year-end 2012. Although we expect BofA will continue 	
to increase its capital, we note that potential earnings volatility stemming 	
from evolving global macroeconomic trends adds some uncertainty to our 	
forecast.	
	
BofA's exposure to Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, including net 	
credit default protection, totaled $9.8 billion at the end of the first 	
quarter. We believe direct exposures are manageable based on BofA's capital 	
levels, but they will remain an area of focus in our analysis until the 	
European crisis has subsided. 	
	
Our outlook on BofA is negative. We continue to monitor BofA's ability to 	
deleverage its balance sheet and better position itself to strengthen 	
earnings. We continue to evaluate possible adverse conditions in the housing 	
market, rule making from new legislation (particularly the Volcker rule), and 	
derivatives legislation. In our view, these issues could pressure earnings, 	
but we don't expect them to have an impact on ratings. BofA maintains 	
significant litigation and other exposures to the housing and mortgage 	
markets. Although the more troubling exposures seem to have stabilized in 	
recent quarters, we still believe BofA faces some potentially sizable and 	
volatile downside risks in the current environment. In addition, the outlook 	
reflects our negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign credit rating, given the 	
two notches of extraordinary support we incorporate into our ratings on BofA.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐