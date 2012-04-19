TEXT-S&P: Bank of America ratings unaffected by results

April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Bank
of America Corp. (BofA; A-/Negative/A-2) are not immediately affected by
the company's good first-quarter results, given the current operating
conditions.
BofA generated Standard & Poor's-adjusted pretax income of $4.5 billion,
compared with $3.9 billion in first-quarter 2011. Standard & Poor's-adjusted
revenue for BofA declined 7.2% year over year. Results benefited from a $1.4
billion reduction in loan-loss provisions. We believe revenues will likely
decline for the remainder of 2012 because of the seasonality of capital market
volumes, though further credit improvements and planned cost reductions could
mitigate the impact on the bottom line.
Consumer and business banking revenues were down 12% year over year, but
consumer real estate revenues were nearly 30% higher year over year as a
result of lower representation and warranty provisions. Investment banking
fees were down year over year, but sales and trading revenues were up slightly
(excluding debit valuation adjustments), reflecting strong client transaction
volume and spread compression in fixed-income markets.
BofA's net interest margin increased 6 basis points from the fourth quarter to
2.51%, largely on an improved interest rate environment, a decline in deposit
costs, and lower long-term debt, offset by the reduction of yield due to the
sale of its Canadian credit card business. We expect earning assets to
continue to decline as the company shrinks its balance sheet somewhat to focus
on its core businesses. Expenses declined about 6% versus the prior year
because of lower litigation accruals and mortgage-related assessments and
waiver costs. The company also reduced its employee base by about 10,000 in
the past year as part of its cost-containment efforts, despite increased
staffing to service legacy assets.
Excluding a one-time benefit in the fourth quarter from the sale of previously
charged-off loans, BofA's net charge-offs continued to decline. Nonperforming
loans also continued to decline, excluding a regulatory change that
reclassified performing second-lien loans behind nonperforming first liens.
The improved credit outlook allowed for a loan-loss reserve release of $1.6
billion in the quarter, up from $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter but down
from $2.2 billion in the prior year. We expect continued improvement in asset
quality, though at a slower pace than previous quarters.
BofA's Basel I Tier 1 common capital ratio improved to 10.78% at the end of
the first quarter, up 92 basis points from the previous quarter. Management
now expects its Basel III Tier 1 common equity ratio will exceed 7.50% on a
fully phased-in basis by year-end 2012. Although we expect BofA will continue
to increase its capital, we note that potential earnings volatility stemming
from evolving global macroeconomic trends adds some uncertainty to our
forecast.
BofA's exposure to Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, including net
credit default protection, totaled $9.8 billion at the end of the first
quarter. We believe direct exposures are manageable based on BofA's capital
levels, but they will remain an area of focus in our analysis until the
European crisis has subsided.
Our outlook on BofA is negative. We continue to monitor BofA's ability to
deleverage its balance sheet and better position itself to strengthen
earnings. We continue to evaluate possible adverse conditions in the housing
market, rule making from new legislation (particularly the Volcker rule), and
derivatives legislation. In our view, these issues could pressure earnings,
but we don't expect them to have an impact on ratings. BofA maintains
significant litigation and other exposures to the housing and mortgage
markets. Although the more troubling exposures seem to have stabilized in
recent quarters, we still believe BofA faces some potentially sizable and
volatile downside risks in the current environment. In addition, the outlook
reflects our negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign credit rating, given the
two notches of extraordinary support we incorporate into our ratings on BofA.
