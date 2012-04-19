版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 20日 星期五 04:08 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Primus Telecommunications ratings unaffected by Australian sale

April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Primus Telecommunications Group Inc., including its 'B-' corporate
credit rating, are not immediately affected by the company's definitive
agreement to sell its Australian operations to M2 Telecommunications Group Ltd.
 for approximately $200 million, a transaction expected to close by June
30, 2012. Primus also announced it will separate its Canadian business into two
units, a data center business and the legacy competitive telecommunications
business, but we view that as only a change in reporting segmentation which does
not affect our view of the credit.  	
	
Under the indenture governing its approximately $235 million senior secured 	
notes due 2017 (which comprise essentially all reported debt), Primus would 	
have one year after the sale of its Australian business to use the net 	
proceeds to offer to repay the notes, enter into agreements to acquire assets, 	
or a combination of the two. While the company has not yet indicated its 	
plans, we believe there is little chance that any of the potential options for 	
disposition of the Australian sale proceeds would affect ratings. Primus would 	
need to earmark almost all of the net sale proceeds for debt reduction to 	
achieve the low-2x debt leverage metric (including our adjustments for 	
operating leases) needed to warrant consideration of an upgrade and we 	
consider such a scenario unlikely. Further, we expect the issue-level rating 	
on the senior secured notes will remain at 'B-'. The recovery rating on the 	
notes is currently '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) 	
recovery of principal in the event of a default. Even if all of the sale 	
proceeds were deployed into new assets, we do not envision any scenario that 	
would markedly worsen recovery prospects for the notes. Conversely, we believe 	
there is limited probability that recovery prospects for the notes could 	
improve to the '2' recovery rating needed to raise the issue-level rating to 	
'B'.	
	
We will monitor progress of the sale of the Australian properties and comment, 	
if needed, as the company provides clarity on the ultimate disposition of 	
those sale proceeds. Primus also continues the exploration and evaluation of 	
strategic alternatives that it began in October 2011.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐