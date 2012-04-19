TEXT-S&P: Primus Telecommunications ratings unaffected by Australian sale

April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Primus Telecommunications Group Inc., including its 'B-' corporate
credit rating, are not immediately affected by the company's definitive
agreement to sell its Australian operations to M2 Telecommunications Group Ltd.
for approximately $200 million, a transaction expected to close by June
30, 2012. Primus also announced it will separate its Canadian business into two
units, a data center business and the legacy competitive telecommunications
business, but we view that as only a change in reporting segmentation which does
not affect our view of the credit.
Under the indenture governing its approximately $235 million senior secured
notes due 2017 (which comprise essentially all reported debt), Primus would
have one year after the sale of its Australian business to use the net
proceeds to offer to repay the notes, enter into agreements to acquire assets,
or a combination of the two. While the company has not yet indicated its
plans, we believe there is little chance that any of the potential options for
disposition of the Australian sale proceeds would affect ratings. Primus would
need to earmark almost all of the net sale proceeds for debt reduction to
achieve the low-2x debt leverage metric (including our adjustments for
operating leases) needed to warrant consideration of an upgrade and we
consider such a scenario unlikely. Further, we expect the issue-level rating
on the senior secured notes will remain at 'B-'. The recovery rating on the
notes is currently '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%)
recovery of principal in the event of a default. Even if all of the sale
proceeds were deployed into new assets, we do not envision any scenario that
would markedly worsen recovery prospects for the notes. Conversely, we believe
there is limited probability that recovery prospects for the notes could
improve to the '2' recovery rating needed to raise the issue-level rating to
'B'.
We will monitor progress of the sale of the Australian properties and comment,
if needed, as the company provides clarity on the ultimate disposition of
those sale proceeds. Primus also continues the exploration and evaluation of
strategic alternatives that it began in October 2011.