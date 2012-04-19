TEXT-S&P: Primus Telecommunications ratings unaffected by Australian sale

April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Primus Telecommunications Group Inc., including its 'B-' corporate credit rating, are not immediately affected by the company's definitive agreement to sell its Australian operations to M2 Telecommunications Group Ltd. for approximately $200 million, a transaction expected to close by June 30, 2012. Primus also announced it will separate its Canadian business into two units, a data center business and the legacy competitive telecommunications business, but we view that as only a change in reporting segmentation which does not affect our view of the credit. Under the indenture governing its approximately $235 million senior secured notes due 2017 (which comprise essentially all reported debt), Primus would have one year after the sale of its Australian business to use the net proceeds to offer to repay the notes, enter into agreements to acquire assets, or a combination of the two. While the company has not yet indicated its plans, we believe there is little chance that any of the potential options for disposition of the Australian sale proceeds would affect ratings. Primus would need to earmark almost all of the net sale proceeds for debt reduction to achieve the low-2x debt leverage metric (including our adjustments for operating leases) needed to warrant consideration of an upgrade and we consider such a scenario unlikely. Further, we expect the issue-level rating on the senior secured notes will remain at 'B-'. The recovery rating on the notes is currently '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. Even if all of the sale proceeds were deployed into new assets, we do not envision any scenario that would markedly worsen recovery prospects for the notes. Conversely, we believe there is limited probability that recovery prospects for the notes could improve to the '2' recovery rating needed to raise the issue-level rating to 'B'. We will monitor progress of the sale of the Australian properties and comment, if needed, as the company provides clarity on the ultimate disposition of those sale proceeds. Primus also continues the exploration and evaluation of strategic alternatives that it began in October 2011.