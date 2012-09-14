TEXT-S&P rates MGM Resorts International proposed notes

-- Gaming operator MGM Resorts plans to issue $700 million of new senior notes, the proceeds of which it intends to use to repay outstanding debt. -- We are assigning the proposed notes our 'B-' issue-level rating and our '4' recovery rating. -- The positive rating outlook reflects gradually improving, although still weak, credit measures and our expectation that the company will maintain access to the capital markets to address intermediate-term debt maturities. Rating Action On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard % Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International's proposed $700 million senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which it intends to use to repay outstanding indebtedness under its senior credit facility or other outstanding debt instruments. The '4' recovery rating reflects our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. All other ratings, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating remain unchanged. The rating outlook is positive. Rationale Our corporate credit rating on MGM reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. Our assessment of MGM's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects its high debt leverage and thin EBITDA coverage of interest, which, based on our performance expectations, would preclude positive free operating cash flow generation in either 2012 or 2013. While MGM has completed several capital raises and other actions in recent years, alleviating refinancing risk through 2013, its ability to meet the step-up in debt maturities in 2014 and 2015 relies on both substantial growth in cash flow generation and continued access to capital markets. Our assessment of MGM's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects its leading presence on the Las Vegas Strip, strong brand identity, and an experienced management team; somewhat offset by its limited geographic diversity outside of Las Vegas. In the first half of 2012, MGM's wholly owned domestic revenue and wholly owned domestic property EBITDA increased 2.5% and 6%, respectively. However, growth in the second quarter was primarily a result of increased EBITDA at regional properties (which benefitted from an easier comparison against the second quarter of 2011) and management operations, rather than from the company's core Las Vegas operations. The company's Las Vegas Strip properties generated relatively flat net revenue and saw about a 0.5% decline in property EBITDA, as a broader weakening in the macroeconomic environment negatively affected operating performance in Las Vegas in the second quarter. While overall performance in the first half of 2012 was not meaningfully below our previous expectations for mid-single-digit percentage growth in wholly owned revenue and around 10% growth in wholly owned EBITDA for 2012, we believe that the recent weakness on the Las Vegas Strip will challenge MGM's ability to meet these growth expectations in 2012. Although gaming revenue on the Las Vegas Strip overall is up 3.2% through the first seven months of 2012, we are cautious about the prospects in the second half of the year given a recent weakening in some key economic indicators. We are now incorporating an expectation for low-to-mid single digit revenue and EBITDA growth for MGM in 2012. That said, it is our view that positive operating momentum will start to build again in Las Vegas in 2013 and our ratings incorporate an expectation for MGM's wholly owned EBITDA to grow in the high single digit area in 2013. We believe, however that MGM would continue to generate negative free operating cash flow during this period and will need to raise substantial capital to address debt maturities in 2014 and 2015. Credit measures remain weak. As of June 30, 2012, operating lease-adjusted debt to wholly owned EBITDA was over 11x, while EBITDA coverage of interest was just 1.1x. Based on our operating expectations, we believe operating lease-adjusted debt to wholly owned EBITDA will improve to the mid-9x area by the end of 2013, and EBITDA coverage of interest will improve modestly. MGM China is consolidated within MGM's financial statements following last year's initial public offering, which resulted in an increase in MGM's ownership in MGM China to 51%. However, our rating on MGM currently reflects credit measures excluding MGM China. While we are not factoring any meaningful level of financial support for the U.S. operations from MGM China, the recent over-$200-million dividend that MGM Resorts received from MGM China increases the likelihood of additional liquidity support from MGM China, if necessary. Once the timeline and financing strategy for MGM China's planned Cotai development becomes clearer, and if management more clearly articulates a capital structure strategy and dividend policy, we could reassess our treatment of this entity. Liquidity Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, MGM has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of its liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive, even with a 15% shortfall in EBITDA relative our current performance expectations. -- We believe the cushion relative to MGM's recently amended minimum EBITDA covenant over the next 12 to 18 months will remain sufficient to withstand an EBITDA shortfall of 15% relative to our current performance expectations. As of June 30, 2012, MGM had about $1 billion of cash on its balance sheet, excluding $658 million in cash held at MGM China. (We expect the company used this excess cash to repay its $535 million of senior notes due Sept. 1, 2012.) MGM also had $855 million available under its extended and nonextended revolving credit facilities at June 30, 2012. We view this revolver capacity as a source of cash to meet capital spending needs or debt maturities. The expected sale of its 50% ownership in Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and related land in Atlantic City is an additional potential source of liquidity for MGM, and should result in a cash inflow of at least $200 million. This sale is likely to occur within the next 12 months. In the first half of 2012, MGM (excluding MGM China) generated $148 million in cash from operating activities, which was insufficient to fund around $195 million of capital expenditures. MGM expects to spend about $365 million on capital expenditures this year, including spending associated with room remodels at Bellagio and MGM Grand. Debt maturities are manageable in 2013, consisting primarily of approximately $1.36 billion in notes maturities and we believe MGM will successfully access capital markets to address these maturities, to the extent necessary. Pro forma for this planned notes transaction, MGM will have sufficient liquidity in the form of cash and revolver availability to address debt maturing in 2013. However, maturities step up meaningfully in 2014 and 2015, and MGM's ability to meet them relies both on substantial growth in cash flow generation and continued access to capital markets. Outlook Our positive rating outlook on MGM reflects gradually improving, although still weak, credit measures and our expectation that the company will maintain access to the capital markets to address intermediate-term debt maturities. Under our current performance expectations, we expect operating lease adjusted debt to wholly owned EBITDA to improve to the mid-9.0x area by the end of 2013 with EBITDA coverage of interest improving modestly from 1.1x as of June 30, 2012. We could raise our ratings if operating performance strengthens such that we believe EBITDA coverage of interest will reach 1.5x over the subsequent 12 months. A large capital-market transaction that extends a substantial portion of the nearly $5 billion of debt due in 2014 and 2015 (which include the credit facilities, $1.45 billion of convertible notes, and a $650 million senior secured note) could also drive positive ratings momentum. Any such transaction could potentially reduce MGM's interest cost and improve interest coverage, given the high coupon on certain notes, including bonds maturing in 2013 (secured by New York New York). While we view the reorganization of the ownership of MGM China following last year's IPO positively, we are not factoring in any meaningful level of financial support for the U.S. operations from Macau over the foreseeable future. Thus, our rating on MGM currently reflects credit measures excluding MGM China. A revision of our rating outlook to negative or a downgrade could result if performance trends continue to soften, especially in Las Vegas, without any potential sign of pick up in 2013. This could lead us to believe that MGM could be challenged to generate sufficient cash flow to meet fixed charges while servicing its capital structure, and we would also see more risk in the company's ability to access capital markets to meet intermediate-term debt maturities. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List MGM Resorts International Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- New Rating $700M sr notes due 2020 B- Recovery Rating 4