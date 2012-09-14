版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Isle of Capri Casinos rating

Sept 14 - On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its
recovery rating on Isle of Capri Casino Inc.'s $300 million 7.75% senior notes
due 2019 to '4' (expectation of 30% to 50% recovery) from '5' (10% to 30%
recovery) and raised its issue-level rating on the notes to 'B' from 'B-', in
accordance with its notching criteria for a recovery rating of '4'. The
issue-level rating was removed from CreditWatch, where it was placed with
positive 
implications on July 24, 2012.

The rating revisions reflect the closing of the company's $350 million 8.875% 
senior subordinated notes due 2020, proceeds of which were used to help repay 
the 7% senior subordinated notes due 2014 ($357 million outstanding). This 
scenario and potential rating outcome were previously discussed in our 
research update on Isle of Capri, July 24, 2012. The repayment of the 7% 
subordinated notes resulted in an extension of the maturity dates on the 
company's revolving credit facility and term loan to March 2016 and 2017, 
respectively, from November 2013. With the extended maturities, the default 
year under our simulated default scenario has been pushed out compared with 
our previous analysis, resulting in a lower level of secured debt outstanding 
and improved recovery prospects for the senior notes.


RATINGS LIST
Isle of Capri Casino Inc.

Corporate credit rating                B/Stable/--

Rating Revised; Off CreditWatch        To           From

 $300 mil senior notes                 B            B-/Watch Pos
  Recovery rating                      4            5/Watch Pos

