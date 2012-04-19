TEXT-Fitch affirms Owens-Illinois

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all of Owens-Illinois Inc.'s (OI) and subsidiary Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and long-term debt ratings. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Owens: --IDR at 'BB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-'. Owens Brockway Glass Containers Inc. (OBGC); --IDR at 'BB'; --$900 million revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --$600 million secured term loan A at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'. OI European Group, B.V.; --IDR at 'BB'; --EUR141 million secured term loan B at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook on OI and its subsidiaries is Stable. The ratings for OI are supported by the company's good liquidity; leading global market positions with diversified end markets in certain regions; solid credit profile; a cost structure and price discipline that allows for operating leverage within the business; technology leadership; and long-term customer relationships with large, stable customers. OI's cost position enables the company to effectively manage volume related cyclicality. Rating concerns include increased leverage resulting from OI's past acquisitions and recent operational missteps. Debt to EBITDA has increased to approximately 3.4 times (x) at the end of 2011 which is weak for the rating category. Fitch expects leverage will likely remain in the low 3x range through 2012 as global economic conditions have resulted in greater uncertainties for some regions and segments that could likely restrain overall cash flow growth. Fitch believes OI has limited flexibility at its current rating level. This would include any further sizeable debt-financed transactions. Fitch expects the company to continue improving its operational focus in certain regions which could include additional restructurings and some debt reduction during 2012. Other material obligations include cash requirements associated with the asbestos liability and pension obligations. Combined contributions in 2012 are expected in excess of $250 million, which constrains financial flexibility. Additional risks to monitor longer-term would be pace and trends for can conversions in certain regions. OI's liquidity is good, in excess of $1.2 billion at the end of first-quarter 2011, including $800 million in availability under its $900 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due June 2016 and $400 million of cash. In addition, OI has other sources of liquidity including a EUR280 million European A/R securitization program and uncommitted bank lines. The A/R program extends through October 2016, subject to annual renewal of backup credit lines. At the end of 2011, OI had $281 million outstanding under its A/R securitization program. Free cash flow (FCF) in 2012 will be pressured to fund higher capital spending requirements for capacity expansion, footprint reorientations, and restructurings than a year ago. Fitch expects FCF of at least $125 million. FCF in 2011 based on Fitch adjustments was $181 million. OI's near- to medium-term maturities are very manageable (under $200 million) within the context of the company's financial profile and consist mainly of term loan amortizations. Consequently, OI's next material maturity is in 2015 when in excess of $600 million of exchangeable notes come due along with increasing term loan amortizations. The key rating drivers for OI remain: (1) global recovery in volume drives improved operating leverage; (2) longer-term expected improvements in credit metrics, especially debt-to-EBITDA leverage; (3) sustained levels of FCF;, and (4) event risk from additional acquisitions.