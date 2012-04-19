版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Owens-Illinois

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all of Owens-Illinois Inc.'s       
(OI) and subsidiary Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and long-term debt 	
ratings. 	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:	
	
Owens:	
--IDR at 'BB';	
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-'. 	
	
Owens Brockway Glass Containers Inc. (OBGC);	
--IDR at 'BB';	
--$900 million revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';	
--$600 million secured term loan A at 'BBB-'; 	
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'. 	
	
OI European Group, B.V.;	
--IDR at 'BB';	
--EUR141 million secured term loan B at 'BBB-';	
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'.	
	
The Rating Outlook on OI and its subsidiaries is Stable.	
	
The ratings for OI are supported by the company's good liquidity; leading global	
market positions with diversified end markets in certain regions; solid credit 	
profile; a cost structure and price discipline that allows for operating 	
leverage within the business; technology leadership; and long-term customer 	
relationships with large, stable customers. OI's cost position enables the 	
company to effectively manage volume related cyclicality.	
	
Rating concerns include increased leverage resulting from OI's past acquisitions	
and recent operational missteps. Debt to EBITDA has increased to approximately 	
3.4 times (x) at the end of 2011 which is weak for the rating category. Fitch 	
expects leverage will likely remain in the low 3x range through 2012 as global 	
economic conditions have resulted in greater uncertainties for some regions and 	
segments that could likely restrain overall cash flow growth. 	
	
Fitch believes OI has limited flexibility at its current rating level. This 	
would include any further sizeable debt-financed transactions. Fitch expects the	
company to continue improving its operational focus in certain regions which 	
could include additional restructurings and some debt reduction during 2012.	
	
Other material obligations include cash requirements associated with the 	
asbestos liability and pension obligations. Combined contributions in 2012 are 	
expected in excess of $250 million, which constrains financial flexibility. 	
Additional risks to monitor longer-term would be pace and trends for can 	
conversions in certain regions.	
	
OI's liquidity is good, in excess of $1.2 billion at the end of first-quarter 	
2011, including $800 million in availability under its $900 million senior 	
secured first lien revolving credit facility due June 2016 and $400 million of 	
cash. In addition, OI has other sources of liquidity including a EUR280 million 	
European A/R securitization program and uncommitted bank lines. The A/R program 	
extends through October 2016, subject to annual renewal of backup credit lines. 	
At the end of 2011, OI had $281 million outstanding under its A/R securitization	
program.	
	
Free cash flow (FCF) in 2012 will be pressured to fund higher capital spending 	
requirements for capacity expansion, footprint reorientations, and 	
restructurings than a year ago. Fitch expects FCF of at least $125 million. FCF 	
in 2011 based on Fitch adjustments was $181 million.	
	
OI's near- to medium-term maturities are very manageable (under $200 million) 	
within the context of the company's financial profile and consist mainly of term	
loan amortizations. Consequently, OI's next material maturity is in 2015 when in	
excess of $600 million of exchangeable notes come due along with increasing term	
loan amortizations.	
	
The key rating drivers for OI remain: (1) global recovery in volume drives 	
improved operating leverage; (2) longer-term expected improvements in credit 	
metrics, especially debt-to-EBITDA leverage; (3) sustained levels of FCF;, and 	
(4) event risk from additional acquisitions.

