TEXT-S&P keeps NGPL PipeCo on watch negative

April 20 - Overview	
     -- Houston-based pipeline company NGPL PipeCo. LLC announced its plan to 	
launch a term loan totaling at least $600 million.	
     -- Our ratings on NGPL, including the 'BB-' corporate credit and senior 	
unsecured debt ratings, remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'BB-' rating to the 	
pending $600 million term loan and placed the rating on CreditWatch negative 	
and assigned a preliminary '3' recovery rating.	
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing on NGPL in roughly one 	
month, focusing our analysis on the company's ability to execute on its 	
financing package, its resulting debt leverage, and its near-term weakness in 	
cash flows.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services stated that its 'BB-' 	
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Houston-based pipeline 	
company NGPL PipeCo. LLC remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with 	
negative implications on Dec. 15, 2011. The recovery rating on the senior 	
unsecured notes remains '3', which indicates our expectation of meaningful 	
(50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
In addition, on April 19, 2012, we assigned a preliminary 'BB-' rating to the 	
pending $600 million term loan and placed the rating on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications. We assigned a preliminary '3' recovery rating to this 	
debt, which indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the 	
event of a payment default.	
	
We expect the senior unsecured notes to ultimately be secured on a pari passu 	
basis with the term loan, as well as the revolving credit facility, when it is 	
finalized.	
	
Rationale	
NGPL announced on April 16, 2012, a cash tender offer to purchase any or all 	
of its outstanding $1.25 billion 6.514% senior unsecured notes due December 	
2012. To fund the tender offer, NGPL intends to complete a financing package 	
that includes a new secured credit facility and other secured financings, any 	
new equity contributions, and any cash on-hand. The financing package will 	
allow NGPL's owners to determine a plan to address the refinancing risk of its 	
$1.25 billion of debt (about 40% of total debt) due in December 2012.	
	
We lowered our ratings on NGPL and placed them on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications on Dec. 15, 2011, due to NGPL's weakened cash flow profile 	
stemming from lower transportation rates on portions of its pipeline system. 	
We expect cash flows to remain weak over the next couple of years and hurt 	
NGPL due to excess Mid-Continent gas supplies and limited opportunities to 	
take advantage of regional pricing differences. As a result, we expect the 	
company to keep debt to EBITDA above our previous expectation of nearly 6.5x 	
in 2012. NGPL also has minimal cushion on its financial covenant under its 	
revolving credit facility. As of Dec. 31, 2011, NGPL's debt to EBITDA covenant 	
under its revolving credit facility was 6.57x ($451 million of 	
trailing-12-months' EBITDA to $3 billion of debt) relative to its maximum 	
permitted level of 6.75x. While the maximum permitted level went up, we 	
believe NGPL may require more near-term covenant relief.	
	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on NGPL on the company's 	
stand-alone credit quality. The rating does not address any credit risks of 	
its shareholders. Myria Acquisition LLC (an unrated consortium of investors) 	
owns 80% of NGPL and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; BB/Stable/--) owns 20%. In 	
Standard & Poor's opinion, NGPL is bankruptcy remote from its owners because 	
near-unanimous consent is required for a NGPL bankruptcy filing and unanimous 	
shareholder approval is required for all major operating decisions. However, 	
KMI's operational and managerial support, available through a 15-year 	
operating contract, is a factor when we analyze NGPL's operations. As of Dec. 	
31, 2011, NGPL had about $3 billion of reported debt.	
	
The stand-alone rating on NGPL reflects its "strong" business profile, 	
somewhat offset by its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our 	
criteria. Standard & Poor's views the predictable cash flows from firm 	
contracts--mainly with utilities and local distribution companies for natural 	
gas transportation and storage services--as a crucial element that underpins 	
the rating on NGPL. However, NGPL faces some recontracting risk (the weighted 	
average remaining contract life is nearly two years for transportation and 	
slightly less than three years for storage) as a result of substantial 	
competition in several delivery markets. We expect the company to continue to 	
face recontracting risk in the near term because energy trading and marketing 	
companies, which are opportunistic in nature and are being hurt by low gas 	
prices and regional price differentials, hold a meaningful amount of NGPL's 	
capacity. NGPL's abundant storage capacity, which is significantly larger than 	
other gas pipelines in the Mid-Continent region, somewhat enhances its 	
competitive position. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) 	
Section 5 settlement lowers maximum tariff rates by 8%. The FERC settlement 	
also removes most of the net fuel collections of gas sales from the revenue 	
stream.	
	
We view the company's financial profile as highly leveraged, reflecting weak 	
cash flow metrics that we expect will worsen in the near term. We think low 	
gas prices will pressure commodity gas sales and pipeline remediation expenses 	
to increase operating costs in 2012. This, in addition to the FERC settlement, 	
will likely weaken NGPL's cash flow. We expect that NGPL will sustain its debt 	
to EBITDA above our previous expectation of nearly 6.5x in 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
We view NGPL's overall liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. 	
We base our assessment on the company's pending $1.25 billion debt maturity in 	
December 2012.	
	
For the next 12 months, we project liquidity sources to exceed uses by about 	
1x. However, we expect the company's liquidity descriptor could weaken as the 	
December 2012 debt maturity nears if the tender offer is not successful. We 	
expect cash sources will consist of projected funds from operations (FFO) that 	
is lower than our previous expectations of about $190 million and $74 million 	
of availability under the company's $75 million revolver. Cash uses consist of 	
maintenance capital requirements of about $70 million and shareholder 	
distributions of the remaining free cash flow, which we estimate at about $160 	
million pending any change in the company's dividend policy. Other potential 	
cash uses, such as working capital needs and collateral-posting requirements, 	
are not significant. In September 2011, the company amended its revolving 	
credit facility such that the debt to EBITDA covenant increased to 6.75x from 	
6.25x. While this revision provides near-term covenant relief, we believe that 	
NGPL will only maintain a modest level of cushion throughout fiscal 2012. As 	
of Dec. 31, 2011, NGPL's consolidated leverage ratio ($451 million of 	
trailing-12-months' EBITDA to $3 billion of debt) was 6.57x.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The 'BB-' rating on NGPL's senior unsecured notes remains on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of 	
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The term loan 	
is rated preliminary 'BB-', and is on CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
The preliminary '3' recovery rating on this debt indicates our expectation of 	
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the 	
recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NGPL to be published on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
CreditWatch	
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing on NGPL in roughly one month. We 	
will focus our analysis on NGPL's ability to execute on its financing package, 	
its resulting debt leverage as a result of these actions, and its continued 	
weakness in cash flows. If we determine that NGPL's credit quality has 	
continued to erode, we could lower the rating to the 'B' category, while a 	
notable reduction in the aforementioned risks could lead us to affirm the 	
ratings and assign a stable outlook. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies In 2012, 	
Jan. 20, 2012	
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged 	
	
NGPL PipeCo. LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating      BB-/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior Unsecured Notes       BB-/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating            3	
	
Preliminary Ratings Assigned	
NGPL PipeCo. LLC	
 Senior Secured Term Loan     BB- (Prelim.)/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating            3 (Prelim.)	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 	
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

