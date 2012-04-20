TEXT-Fitch affirms Union National Bank at 'A+'

April 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union National Bank's (UNB) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability
Rating at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
UNB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief that
there is an extremely high probability that support would be provided by the UAE
authorities, if required, given the authorities' long record of support for
domestic banks, and the Abu Dhabi government's substantial (50%) ownership of
UNB. In addition, Fitch believes that support would be forthcoming from the Abu
Dhabi government (rated 'AA'/Stable/F1+).
The Viability Rating reflects the bank's satisfactory liquidity and adequate
capital but also reflects substantial balance sheet concentrations, and the
still-uncertain operating environment.
A more detailed press release will be issued within the next week elaborating on
today's rating action.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+'
