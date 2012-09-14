TEXT-S&P rtg on Univision Communications' sr notes remains 'B+'

Sept. 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
New York City-based Univision Communication Inc.'s senior secured notes due 2022
remain unchanged following the company's $300 million add-on, bringing the
aggregate amount of the issue to $925 million. Our issue-level rating on the
notes remains at 'B+' (one notch higher than the 'B' corporate credit rating on
the company) and the recovery rating remains at '2', indicating our expectation
of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment
default.
The company intends to use proceeds to repay its non-extended and extended
senior secured term loans on a pro rata basis. Although the transaction
reduces 2014 and 2017 maturities, the company still faces significant
refinancing hurdles, with $4.8 billion of debt maturing in 2017. Univision's
ability to refinance its 2017 maturities will likely rely on its ability to
pay down debt and grow EBITDA over the next five years. Pro forma leverage
remains unchanged and extremely high at 12.2x for the 12 months ended June 30,
2012.
RATINGS LIST
Univision Communication Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Senior secured notes B+
Recovery rating 2
Primary Credit Analyst: Jeanne L Shoesmith, CFA, Chicago (1) 312-233-7026;
jeanne_shoesmith@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Naveen Sarma, New York (1) 212-438-7833;
naveen_sarma@standardandpoors.com