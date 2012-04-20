TEXT-Fitch rates Arcos Dorados Holdings notes 'BB-'

April 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' rating to Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.'s Brazilian-real 2016 Notes (Arcos Dorados Holdings). Fitch currently rates Arcos Dorados Holding's Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. Arcos Dorados Holdings is the indirect holding company of Arcos Dorados B.V. (rated 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook). The IDR of Arcos Dorados Holdings assumes all its debt issuances would be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Arcos Dorados B.V. and relevant operating companies, and will rank pari-passu with Arcos Dorados B.V.'s senior unsecured debt. The Brazilian-real denominated senior unsecured 10.25% notes were issued in July 2011 for USD212 million and are due in 2016. The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Arcos Dorados B.V. and relevant operating companies. The company has now announced the reopening of these notes. This add-on issuance for the equivalent of USD146 million (totaling an issuance amount of USD358 million) is expected to be primarily used to finance the company's capital expenditures plan. Fitch expects that on a consolidated basis, Arcos will continue to manage its balance sheet to a targeted ratio of debt-to-EBITDA of around 2.0 times (x). Arcos Dorados is the largest McDonald's franchise in the world, in terms of system-wide sales and restaurants. The company purchased the Latin American operations of McDonald's in August 2007 by signing a Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) for 20 years with renewable options. The MFA sets strict strategic, commercial and financial guidelines for the operations of Arcos, which support the operating and financial stability of the business as well as the underlying value of the McDonald's brand in the region. The ratings incorporate the strength of McDonald's as franchisor and its long standing relationship with Arcos' owners and management. Leverage is modest, and the majority of the cash flow generation is concentrated in investment grade countries. On a consolidated basis, Arcos had USD532 million of total debt as of December 31, 2011; during the FYE December 2011 the company generated USD320 million of EBITDA. These figures translate into a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.7x and lease adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR of 3.5x. Fitch expects Brazil to account for above 70% of consolidated EBITDA during 2012. Free cash flow calculated after capital expenditures from the Brazilian component alone would cover debt service by more than 1.0x. Arcos had USD176 million of cash and marketable securities and short-term debt of USD6 million as of December 2011. Cash is managed by the holding company. Arcos has an aggressive expansion plan. While this could be a concern, Arcos has the flexibility to reduce capital expenditures to minimum levels set under the MFA, as minimum capital expenditure requirements are defined over a three-year period.