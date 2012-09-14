版本:
TEXT-S&P keeps Mexichem rating unchanged after add-on

Sept 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB-'
issue rating on Mexico-based chemicals producer Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.   
  remains unchanged following the $150 million add-on to its
existing $1 billion senior unsecured notes. The company issued 
the notes in two tranches: $750 million 10-year senior notes bearing an annual 
fixed rate of 4.875% and $400 million 30-year senior notes bearing an annual 
fixed rate of 6.75%. 

We do not expect the add-on to increase Mexichem's gross debt because it will 
use the proceeds from the issuance to refinance its outstanding debt, extend 
its debt maturities, and reduce interest expenses with lower-interest debt.

For a complete credit rationale on Mexichem, please see "Mexichem's Proposed 
$1 Billion Notes Rated 'BBB-', 'BBB-' Credit Rating Affirmed; Outlook Remains 
Stable," published Sept. 7, 2012.


RATINGS LIST

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.
 Corporate Credit Rating             BBB-/Stable/--     
 Caval - Mexican Rating Scale        mxAA/Stable/mxA-1+ 
 Senior unsecured notes              BBB-

