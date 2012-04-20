版本:
TEXT-S&P: Nationstar rating unchanged on planned debt issuance

April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
Nationstar Mortgage LLC (B+/Stable/--) are unchanged following the firm's
announcement that it will issue $275 million in additional unsecured debt. Our
ratings on Lewisville, Texas-based Nationstar Mortgage are based on the firm's
increased leverage following its debt issuances of $250 million (in September
2011), its dependence on market funding, and its weak though improved
profitability. The offsetting positive rating factors include the firm's low
credit risk, good risk-management 	
practices, and favorable market conditions. From 2007-2012, Nationstar has 	
been growing its two complementary business lines. It has done so by expanding 	
its "high-touch" servicing operation to take advantage of the market's need 	
for more capable servicers as well as by changing its origination platform so 	
that it now originates prime loans instead of subprime mortgages.	
	
Nationstar did not pay a dividend to its owners following its March 2012 IPO, 	
so the $247 million in proceeds from that offering reduced leverage. 	
Nevertheless, we viewed the IPO as a neutral rating factor because we expected 	
management to add leverage as it grows the platform.

