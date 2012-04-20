版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 21日 星期六 00:18 BJT

BANCOBONSUCESSO/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 20 BanCo Bonsucesso SA: * Moodys downgrades bonsucessos ratings; negative outlook

