TEXT-S&P on KeyCorp Student Loan Trust

April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the insured bond certificates related to KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A's class II-A-3 floating-rate notes to 'A (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' and removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on April 5, 2011. The rating depends on the higher of the rating on the underlying security, KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A's class II-A-3 notes ('A (sf)'), and the bond insurer, MBIA Insurance Corp. ('B'). Today's rating action follows the April 10, 2012, lowering of our rating on the underlying security to 'A (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' and our removal of that rating from CreditWatch negative, where it was placed on March 5, 2010. We may take subsequent rating actions on the insured bond certificates due to changes in our rating on the underlying security.