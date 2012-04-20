TEXT-S&P on KeyCorp Student Loan Trust

BRIEF-MDA to acquire Digitalglobe
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the insured bond certificates related to KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A's class II-A-3 floating-rate notes to 'A (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' and removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on April 5, 2011. The rating depends on the higher of the rating on the underlying security, KeyCorp Student Loan Trust 2003-A's class II-A-3 notes ('A (sf)'), and the bond insurer, MBIA Insurance Corp. ('B'). Today's rating action follows the April 10, 2012, lowering of our rating on the underlying security to 'A (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' and our removal of that rating from CreditWatch negative, where it was placed on March 5, 2010. We may take subsequent rating actions on the insured bond certificates due to changes in our rating on the underlying security.
Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
* Royal Bank of Canada - Jennifer Tory, currently group head personal & commercial bank (P&CB) will assume role of chief administrative officer