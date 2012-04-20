TEXT-S&P withdraws Chase Home Finance servicer rankings

April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ABOVE AVERAGE residential mortgage primary, subprime, and special servicer rankings, and its AVERAGE master servicer ranking on Chase Home Finance LLC (Chase) and assigned these rankings to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (JPMorgan). The withdrawals and assignments reflect Chase's name change following its merger with JPMorgan. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009. -- Servicer Evaluations: Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004. -- Select Servicer List.