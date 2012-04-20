TEXT-S&P withdraws Chase Home Finance servicer rankings

BRIEF-MDA to acquire Digitalglobe
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ABOVE AVERAGE residential mortgage primary, subprime, and special servicer rankings, and its AVERAGE master servicer ranking on Chase Home Finance LLC (Chase) and assigned these rankings to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (JPMorgan). The withdrawals and assignments reflect Chase's name change following its merger with JPMorgan. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009. -- Servicer Evaluations: Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004. -- Select Servicer List.
Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
* Royal Bank of Canada - Jennifer Tory, currently group head personal & commercial bank (P&CB) will assume role of chief administrative officer