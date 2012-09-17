TEXT-Fitch may raise Citizens Republic Bancorp's 'B' IDRs

Sept 17 - Fitch Ratings has placed Citizen Republic Bancorp's (CRBC) ratings including its long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B' on Rating Watch Positive. The action follows the announcement that CRBC and Akron, OH based First Merit (FMER) have entered into a definitive merger agreement. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The all-stock deal creates a company with approximately $24 billion in assets, $15 billion in loans and over 400 branches in five contiguous states in the Great Lakes Region. The merger is expected to close before Sept. 12, 2013 in a stock for stock transaction valued at $912 million. While Fitch does not currently rate FMER, Fitch believes the combined company's rating would exceed CRBC's current rating. Fitch expects CRBC's outstanding trust preferred shares to become current and FMER's is expected to repay CRBC's $345 million of TARP preferred stock and dividends at closing of the transaction. CRBCs ratings had a Positive Outlook (as opposed to watch) prior to this announcement due to positive earnings, asset quality and capital trends and if the deal does not close as expected, Fitch would still anticipate positive rating momentum consistent with the Positive Outlook. CRBC is a $9.7 billion holding company based in Flint, MI with branches in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio. First Merit is a $15 billion holding company headquartered in Akron, OH with branches in Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois. The following ratings have been placed on Rating Watch Positive: Citizens Republic Bancorp, Inc. --Long term IDR 'B'; --Short-term IDR 'B'; --Viability 'b'; --Subordinated debt 'C/RR6'; --Preferred stock at 'C/RR6'; Citizens Bank --Long term IDR 'B'; --Long-term deposits 'B+/RR3'; --Short-term IDR 'B'; --Short-term deposits 'B'; --Viability 'b'; Citizens Funding Trust I --Preferred stock 'C/RR6'. The following ratings have been affirmed: Citizens Republic Bancorp, Inc. --Support '5'; --Support floor 'NF'. Citizens Bank --Support '5'; --Support floor 'NF'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' (July 9, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies