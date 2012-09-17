TEXT-Fitch affirms Disney's IDR at 'A'

Sept 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of The Walt Disney Company (Disney) and its subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this release. The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect Disney's ample financial flexibility, underpinned by strong free cash flow generation, total leverage around 1.4x and net adjusted leverage (excluding international parks and minority stake in ESPN, and including investments in A&E/Lifetime) below 1.0x. Fitch expects annual free cash flow generation to exceed $3.5 billion beginning in fiscal 2013, after a low point in fiscal year (FY) 2012 of approximately $2.5 billion due to several large capital projects. Although the company faces a considerable maturity schedule over the next several years, it will be easily manageable with free cash flow and access to the capital markets. Ratings incorporate Fitch's expectations that the company will deploy all of its free cash flow for share repurchases and M&A, as well as moderate activity in excess of free cash flow, given strong liquidity and current credit profile. Ratings incorporate the cyclicality of the company's businesses, particularly Parks & Resorts (30% of revenue), Consumer Products (8%), and the advertising portion of Broadcast and Cable Networks (19%). These businesses have exhibited a degree of resiliency in the recent sluggish macroeconomic backdrop but remain at risk in the event of a more severe economic downturn. Parks & Resorts and Consumer Products are exposed to consumer discretionary spending, and have exhibited mid- to high-single digit growth. Parks & Resorts has benefited from increased per capita spending, higher attendance, and the recent cruise ship launches. Broadcasting has grown 1%-2% in FY2012 (excluding political fluctuations), as local advertising at the owned and operated stations remains stable, and higher ad prices offset lower ratings at the ABC network. Should macroeconomic volatility return, Fitch expects these cyclical businesses to be under renewed pressure but that the company's credit and financial profile will likely remain within current ratings. The growth of Disney's cable networks has resulted in the recurring, high-margin carriage fees comprising a greater portion of total revenue, resulting in incremental stability in the total revenue and free cash flow profile. Nonetheless, Fitch believes this segment, particularly ESPN, will face rising programming costs, as evidenced by the recent NFL and MLB broadcasting agreement renewals, which included substantially higher license fees. There is a longer-term risk to the ability of cable networks in general to pass increased programming costs onto distributors, who heretofore have pushed higher affiliate fees through to subscribers. ESPN faces some incremental risk given the long-term nature of sports-rights contracts. However, Fitch believes that the top tier channels that can continue to command audience share/ratings will continue to be a must-carry for the distributors and are likely to retain pricing power going forward. Fitch continues to believe that over-the-top (OTT), or Internet-based, television content will not have a material negative impact on Disney's credit profile or free cash flow over the intermediate term. Fitch also believes consumer demand for high quality, expensively-produced content will continue unabated, and that large, well-capitalized content providers, such as Disney, will remain crucial to the industry. Fitch believes Disney will continue to distribute its owned content rationally and with the goal of maximizing its long-term profitability and franchise value. Further, in Fitch's opinion, the proliferation of new OTT entrants (Amazon, Comcast, etc.) and methods of consumption (smartphones, tablets) will continue to drive more demand for Disney's content, providing upside. Lastly, Fitch believes the 'TV Everywhere' initiative being undertaken by Disney and many of its peers could potentially increase the stickiness of traditional pay TV packages. Ratings incorporate Disney's ability, surpassing that of its peers, to consistently leverage and monetize its brands and characters across all aspects of its business: TV, movies, music, theme parks, consumer products and other licensing opportunities, which benefits the company's operating profile and free cash flow generation. The company has also successfully bolstered its organic franchises with those of prior acquisitions, such as Marvel and Pixar. Fitch expects this ability to continue, given the company's vast resources to attract and develop content and talent. Ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that the Studio Entertainment business, similar to that of its peers, will remain volatile and low margin, given the hit-driven nature. The decline of DVD sales, which is the window in which many films become profitable, is becoming less of a concern amid the growth of higher-margin digital distribution, and should be accommodated within current ratings. Disney's liquidity at June 30, 2012 was strong and consisted of $4.4 billion of cash ($532 million of which was held at the International Theme Parks), as well as $4.5 billion available under two revolving credit facilities (RCF) of $2.25 billion each; the first matures in February 2015 and the second in June 2017. These facilities backstop Disney's commercial paper (CP) program. Liquidity is further supported by the company's aforementioned strong annual free cash flow generation. Total debt at June 30, 2012 was $15 billion and consisted primarily of: --$1 billion of CP; --$10.1 billion of notes and debentures, with maturities ranging from December 2012 - 2093; --$2 billion of debt related to Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland, which is non-recourse back to Disney but which Fitch consolidates under the assumption that the company would back the loan payments rather than risk hurting its brand image by letting these entities default; --Approximately $1.1 billion of European notes and other foreign currency denominated debt; --Approximately $300 million of debt assumed in the February 2012 acquisition of UTV. The company's material maturity schedule could be handled organically if needed, given free cash flow expectations. Fitch notes the company's pension was 69% funded at Oct. 1, 2011 (the last reported date). While annual pension funding obligations of several hundred million dollars should continue over the next few years, they will be more than covered by free cash flow. KEY RATINGS DRIVERS Positive: Upward momentum to the ratings is unlikely over the intermediate term. However, a compelling rationale for, and an explicit public commitment, to more conservative leverage thresholds could result in upgrade consideration. Negative: Rating pressure is less likely to be driven by operating performance than by discretionary actions (debt-funded acquisitions) on the part of management. Fitch affirms Disney's ratings as follows: The Walt Disney Company --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'. ABC Inc. --IDR at 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A'. Disney Enterprises, Inc. --IDR at 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A'. Fitch links the IDRs of the issuing entities (predominantly based on the lack of any material restrictions on movements of cash between the entities) and treats the unsecured debt of the entire company as pari passu. Fitch recognizes the absence of upstream guarantees from the operating assets and that debt at Disney Enterprises is structurally senior to the holding company debt. However, Fitch does not distinguish the issue ratings at the two entities due to the strong 'A' category-investment grade IDR, Fitch's expectations of stable financial policies and the anticipation that future debt will be issued by Walt Disney Company. Fitch would consider distinguishing between the ratings if we viewed there to be heightened risk of the company's IDR falling to non-investment grade (where Disney Enterprises' enhanced recovery prospects would be more relevant). Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 