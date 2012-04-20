TEXT-S&P rates Petroleos Mexicanos notes 'BBB'

April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating to Mexican state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos' (PEMEX) A$150 million 6.125% notes due 2017. These notes benefit from the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee of payment by PEMEX subsidiaries Pemex Exploracion y Produccion, Pemex-Refinacion, and Pemex-Gas y Petroquimica Basica (all not rated). Standard & Poor's ratings on PEMEX reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood of the company receiving extraordinary government support; therefore, we equalize our ratings on PEMEX with those on Mexico (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3 local currency: A-/Stable/A-2). We base this assumption on our assessment of PEMEX's "critical" role as the only exploration and production company operating in Mexico, its contribution of about 40% of Mexico's public-sector revenue through taxes and duties, and its "integral" link with the government, given the latter's full and stable ownership of the company. The Mexican government drives PEMEX's strategy, determines its key budgetary decisions, and maintains tight control over it. Our foreign currency rating on PEMEX is one notch above its stand-alone credit profile. Our ratings on PEMEX also reflect Mexico's large oil-and-gas reserve base, PEMEX's monopoly status in the large Mexican oil-and-gas market, and its central role in the country's energy sector. However, the company's "significant" financial risk profile and improving reserve replacement rate, though lower compared with other investment-grade oil companies', somewhat offset its strengths. The company's after-tax financial measures reflect the weight of a substantial share of revenues that the government takes and the company's large unfunded pension obligations. As a result, PEMEX has financed about 40% of its capital expenditures with debt during the past several years. CRITERIA AND RELATED RESEARCH -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Petroleos Mexicanos Corporate credit rating Global scale BBB/Stable/-- National scale mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+ Rating Assigned Petroleos Mexicanos A$150 million 6.125% notes due 2017 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.