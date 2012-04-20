TEXT-Fitch affirms Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I Ltd

April 20 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I, Ltd. (Freescale): --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC'; --Senior secured bank revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'B-/RR3'; --Senior secured term loans at 'B-/RR3'; --Senior secured notes at 'B-/RR3'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'C/RR6'; and --Senior subordinated notes at 'C/RR6'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's actions affect approximately $7.0 billion of total debt, including the currently undrawn RCF. The ratings and revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive reflects Fitch's expectations that Freescale's revenue growth and free cash flow will be weak over the near term. Beyond the near term, Fitch believes revenue growth will remain modest but that operating EBITDA margin expansion could drive free cash flow higher. Nonetheless, Fitch continues to believe Freescale will be challenged to generate sufficient free cash flow and, therefore, require ongoing capital markets access to meet significant intermediate-term debt service requirements. Freescale faces approximately $2.8 billion of debt maturities and amortization through 2016, although the company's ongoing refinancing actions have resulted in a relatively clear runway over the next few years. Fitch's expectations for negative overall revenue growth in 2012 will constrain near-term free cash flow. Fundamental end market demand and increasing electronics content for automotive electronics, industrial products, consumer electronics, and networking infrastructure equipment remains healthy and poised for low- to mid- single digit growth over the longer term. However, Fitch anticipates negative near-term revenue growth will be driven by ongoing year-over-year sales declines in Freescale's cellular business and the distribution channel's efforts to reduce excess inventory levels. Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin expansion from restructuring in the near term and further expansion from operating leverage upon the resumption of revenue growth. These factors could drive upside to Freescale's free cash flow. The completion of Freescale's planned production facility closures in 2012 should produce approximately $120 million of annual cost savings. Front end utilization was approximately 81% for the recently ended quarter and the company estimates that a 100 basis point increase in utilization from 81% translates into 25 to 30 basis points of incremental gross profit margin. Nonetheless, Freescale's operating EBITDA margins are nearing historical peak levels (in the mid-20s) but have translated into only minimal cumulative free cash flow in recent years. Despite the potential for operating EBITDA margin expansion, Fitch expects credit protection measures to remain highly cyclical. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March 30, 2012, Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) was approximately 6.0 times (x), compared with 7.6x for fiscal 2010 and nearly 20x for fiscal 2009. Interest coverage (operating EBITDA to gross interest expense) is approaching 2x for the LTM ended March 30, 2012, up from 1.7x and 0.7x at the end of fiscal 2010 and 2009, respectively. Fitch continues to believe that debt reduction from free cash flow resulting in total leverage below 5.5x could result in positive rating actions. Conversely, negative rating actions could occur if Freescale uses significant free cash flow over a multi-year period, which Fitch believes likely would be the result of a meaningfully weakened competitive position. The ratings continue to reflect Freescale's: --Leading share positions and in microcontrollers (MCU) and embedded processing markets, particularly automotive. These markets are characterized by longer product lifecycles; --Substantial and increasing customer and end-market diversification, driven by solid design wins in microcontrollers and embedded processing and increased attach rates within the company's radio frequency (RF), analog and sensors businesses; and --Low capital intensity from the company's 'asset-light' manufacturing strategy. Ratings concerns center on Freescale's: --Limited financial flexibility from highly leveraged capital structure with significant interest expense and debt maturities; --Structural revenue growth challenges from focus on markets with meaningful incumbent supplier advantages, which also fortifies Freescale's leading market positions; and --Minimal free cash flow in recent years, driven by operating EBITDA that remains below cyclical peak levels. Fitch believes Freescale's liquidity as of March 30, 2012 and consisted of: i) approximately $760 million of cash and equivalents, approximately a third of which was held in the U.S.; and ii) approximately $408 million of remaining availability under the $425 million senior secured RCF due July 1, 2016. Total debt was approximately $6.6 billion as of March 30, 2012 and consisted of: --$500 million of senior secured term loans due 2019; --$2.2 billion of senior secured term loans due 2016; --$2 billion of senior secured notes due 2018; --$355 million of senior unsecured notes due 2014; --$1.2 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2020; and --$264 million of senior subordinated notes due 2016. The Recovery Ratings (RR) for Freescale reflect Fitch's recovery expectations under a distressed scenario, as well as Fitch's belief that Freescale's enterprise value, and hence recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized as a going concern rather than liquidation scenario. In deriving a distressed enterprise value, Fitch applies a 40% discount to its estimate of Freescale's operating EBITDA for the LTM ended March 30, 2012 of approximately $1.0 billion. Fitch applies a 5x distressed EBITDA multiple to reach a reorganization enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion. As is standard with Fitch's recovery analysis, the revolver is assumed to be fully drawn and cash balances fully depleted to reflect a stress event. After reducing the amount available in reorganization for administrative claims by 10%, Fitch estimates the senior secured debt would recover 51% - 70%, equating to 'RR3' Recovery Ratings. The senior unsecured and senior subordinated debt tranches would recover 0% - 10%, equating to 'RR6' Recovery Ratings and reflecting Fitch's belief that minimal if any value would be available for unsecured noteholders.