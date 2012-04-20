版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 21日 星期六 04:05 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Syniverse Holdings Inc

April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Tampa-based Syniverse
Holdings Inc.'s proposed $950 million senior secured term loan B due 2019 and
$150 million revolver due 2017. The '2' recovery rating indicates expectations
for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company
intends to use the net proceeds, along with cash on the balance sheet, to repay
its existing $1.025 billion term loan (about $1.012 billion outstanding).	
	
The 'B+' corporate credit rating is unchanged and the outlook remains stable. 	
The slight reduction in leverage to 4.3x from 4.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011, does 	
not affect our financial risk profile assessment of "aggressive." Our rating 	
incorporates the potential for higher leverage to fund acquisitions or 	
dividends to its private-equity sponsor The Carlyle Group. The rating also 	
reflects a "fair" business risk profile based on Syniverse's presence in a 	
niche market in which it must remain at the forefront of new wireless 	
protocols to maintain a competitive advantage, a reliance on growth in roaming 	
transactions in a consolidating wireless telecommunications market, customer 	
concentration, and an aggressive acquisition strategy. Syniverse's leading 	
market share in its targeted markets, recurring revenues, good profitability, 	
and solid free operating cash flow generation all partly offset those business 	
risks.   	
	
During the fourth quarter of 2011, total revenue increased 11% year over year, 	
due to growth in mobile data roaming clearinghouse volumes and increased 	
porting activity, which was partially offset by the recent repricing of its 	
contract with Sprint Nextel and slowing volume growth for SMS services. We 	
expect revenues to be flat in 2012, which incorporates the immediate effects 	
of the Sprint Nextel contract and the expectation that Syniverse's contract 	
with Verizon, which expired in September 2011 and is month to month, will be 	
renegotiated with lower pricing. The company's EBITDA margin is healthy, at 	
about 43% in the 2011 fourth quarter, and we expect it to remain in the 	
mid-40% area over the next couple of years. (For the complete corporate credit 	
rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Syniverse, published Oct. 20, 	
2011, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating 	
Stability, Jan., 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To 	
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To 	
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 	
26, 	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Syniverse Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                 B+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Syniverse Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  $950 mil term loan B due 2019          BB-	
   Recovery Rating                       2	
  $150 mil revolver due 2017             BB-	
   Recovery Rating                       2

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐