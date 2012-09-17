TEXT-S&P cuts SkillSoft debt rating to 'B+'

Overview
-- U.S. e-learning company SkillSoft recently announced its intention to
acquire MindLeaders PLC (unrated) and is adding $50 million to its existing
$90 million incremental senior secured term loan B to help fund the
acquisition.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and
lowering our bank loan rating on its first-lien secured debt to 'B+' from
'BB-', while revising the recovery rating to '2' from '1'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
successfully integrate MindLeaders, and realize cost synergies over the next
12 months.
Rating Action
On Sept. 17, 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue-level
rating on Nashua, N.H.-based SkillSoft Ltd.'s first-lien senior secured debt
to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We also revised the recovery rating on the debt to '2'
from '1'. The '2' recovery rating reflects our expectation of substantial
(70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The proposed
addition of first-lien debt to SkillSoft's capital structure results in lower
first-lien recovery prospects, but does not alter our negligible recovery
expectations for the senior unsecured debt.
We affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating and the existing 'CCC+'
issue-level rating on the outstanding $310 million of senior unsecured notes.
The '6' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged as well and indicates
expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the event of
payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on SkillSoft reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial
profile and "weak" business risk profile. Although the proposed acquisition of
MindLeaders, also an e-learning company, will expand SkillSoft's customer base
and geographic diversity, ratings continue to reflect the company's narrow
business profile and niche market position.
SkillSoft focuses exclusively on the e-learning industry, primarily in the
corporate training market. It provides on-demand e-learning and performance
support solutions as well as training in business skills, IT, desktop
applications, and compliance issues. The company also offers its services to
governments and educational institutions. MindLeaders, with 2011 revenue of
$28 million, provides business skills, IT skills, and compliance and
certification products to small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) in the U.S.,
Europe, and Asia. In 2011, SkillSoft acquired Element K, another e-learning
company, with $43 million in revenues. The acquisitions do not materially
improve SkillSoft's market position, but will provide opportunity for
additional cross-selling and market growth.
SkillSoft's weak business risk profile reflects its modest position in the
global corporate training market. While e-learning is the fastest-growing
corporate training segment, many of SkillSoft's competitors typically operate
in the significantly larger instructor-led training (ILT) market or compete
via a blended ILT and e-learning model. Further, while individual courses and
materials may be proprietary, there is little or no protection from
competitors producing superior courses on the same or similar topics. These
factors are offset partly by SkillSoft's diverse, contractually bound
installed base of more than 5,000 accounts worldwide, inclusive of Element K.
This provides a large portion of recurring revenues, which allowed the company
to demonstrate relative operating performance stability through the recent
weak economy.
Pro forma for fair value adjustments to its deferred revenues, SkillSoft's
revenues grew in the low-double digits for the 12 months ended July 2012,
reflecting some organic growth as well as revenues arising from the Element K
acquisition. Modest organic revenue growth reflects increased competition for
reduced customer training budgets, resulting in longer sales cycles and
smaller training and IT outlays. As a result, Standard & Poor's expects
near-term growth in the low- to mid-single-digit area. EBITDA margins declined
to 33% for the latest 12 months ended July 2012 (down from 39% in 2010) due to
increased R&D and sales and marketing-related expenditures, which have yet to
result in a meaningful increase in sales.
We view SkillSoft's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, reflecting
incremental acquisition-related debt. Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage of
6.2x as of July 2012 compares with a fiscal 2011 level of 5.3x. Pro forma for
the MindLeaders acquisition, we expect fiscal 2013 (ending January 2013)
leverage to rise to the mid-6x area. We expect EBITDA growth and internal cash
flow, in part reflecting anticipated cost synergies, to provide for moderate
leverage reductions over the intermediate term. The company's private-equity
ownership structure and acquisitive growth strategy are likely to preclude
sustained de-leveraging.
Liquidity
We view SkillSoft's liquidity as "adequate." Liquidity is provided by the
company's $53 million cash on hand as of July 2012 (to be reduced by $19
million that it will use for the acquisition) and availability under its
undrawn $40 million revolver. We expect the company to generate positive free
cash flows in fiscal 2013, benefiting from improving margins, and modest
capital expenditures and working capital needs. There are no significant
maturities until 2017.
Additional relevant aspects of SkillSoft's liquidity are:
-- We expect coverage of cash sources to uses to be more than 2x in the
intermediate term.
-- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA were to decline
more than 20% from the current level.
-- No additional material acquisitions are incorporated into the current
rating.
-- The bank covenant calculation adds the full expected cost synergies to
EBITDA. As a result, we expect SkillSoft to maintain adequate covenant
headroom.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on SkillSoft, which will be published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will successfully
integrate MindLeaders and realize cost synergies over the next 12 months. Pro
forma leverage somewhat high for the rating, ongoing margin pressures, and
uncertainty surrounding SkillSoft's ability to accelerate revenue growth and
improve margins all currently limit a possible upgrade. As a result, we do not
expect leverage to return to fiscal year 2011 levels over the outlook horizon.
On the other hand, we could lower the rating if additional acquisitions,
integration issues, or further margin pressure caused leverage to exceed the
mid-7x level for a sustained period.
