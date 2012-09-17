TEXT-S&P puts Waste Connections 'BBB' rating on watch negative

Overview
-- Waste Connections Inc. today announced that it has entered into an
agreement to acquire R360 Environmental Solutions Inc. for $1.3 billion in
cash.
-- The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including
receipt of regulatory approvals, and the company expects the closing to occur
in the fourth quarter of 2012.
-- We are placing our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on the company on
CreditWatch with negative implications. This reflects our expectation that the
acquisition will likely have a negative impact on the company's financial risk
profile, which could lead to a downgrade.
Rating Action
On Sept 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed it 'BBB' rating on
Texas-based Waste Connections Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects the likelihood that Waste Connections
Inc.'s financial risk profile will weaken beyond expectations at the current
rating, given the expectation that the company will primarily fund the R360
Environmental Solutions acquisition with debt. The CreditWatch placement will
also allow for a reassessment of Waste Connections' business risk profile
following the acquisition, and a more thorough understanding of management's
financial policy objectives.
Waste Connections ranks among the leading solid waste companies in the U.S.
and generated revenues of $1.6 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012,
through a balance of collection services, disposal and transfer services,
recycling and other services in mostly secondary (non-urban) markets. A key to
resolving the CreditWatch will be assessing the implications of the
acquisition on Waste Connections' competitive position, growth strategy, and
the company's track record of consistent profitability.
As of June 30, 2012, credit measures were appropriate for the rating, with
funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt (adjusted for capitalized operating
leases) at 36%, and free operating cash flow-to-total adjusted debt of 22%. At
the current ratings, we expect FFO-to-total adjusted debt to average near the
30% level.
The company expects the acquisition to close in the fourth quarter of 2012 and
the acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing
conditions.
CreditWatch
We placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. We will
monitor developments relating to this transaction and will resolve the
CreditWatch listing once further details related to the transaction become
available. We intend to meet with management to discuss a variety of topics
related to the transaction, such as integration risks, the pro forma capital
structure, and management's strategic objectives and financial policies. The
CreditWatch placement indicates the heightened risk that we will lower the
ratings following our review of the transaction and implications for credit
quality.
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Waste Connections Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Watch Neg/-- BBB/Stable/--
