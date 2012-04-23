TEXT-S&P raises Union Pacific Corp ratings

Overview -- U.S.-based railroad Union Pacific's credit measures have improved year-over-year for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. -- We are raising our long-term ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on Union Pacific to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for pricing to remain favorable and operating efficiency to improve, resulting in further earnings growth, increasing cash flow generation, and stable credit metrics. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term ratings on Omaha, Neb.-based Union Pacific Corp. and subsidiaries, including the corporate credit rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects Union Pacific's improved earnings, stronger operating efficiency, and strengthening credit measures. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the company recorded funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 49% (up from 40% the previous 12 months), EBITDA interest coverage of 10.8x (from 8.9x), debt to capital of 41% (from 43%), and total debt to EBITDA of 1.6x (from 1.9x). Although growth in freight volumes has decelerated, we expect Union Pacific to continue to benefit from strong operating efficiency and moderate pricing gains, resulting in satisfactory operating profitability, FFO to debt of 45%-50%, and total debt to capital of about 40%. Our ratings on Union Pacific reflect the favorable risk characteristics of the U.S. freight railroad industry, as well as the company's solid competitive position, moderate financial policies, and strong liquidity. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies on selected commodities and the company's high capital requirements, typical of the industry, somewhat offset these strengths. We characterize the company's business risk as "strong," its financial risk as "intermediate," and its liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. Union Pacific operates a large rail network covering 23 states across the western U.S. It has a well-diversified traffic base consisting of energy (largely coal; 20% of freight revenues for the first quarter of 2012), intermodal (19%), agricultural products (18%), industrial products (18%), chemicals (16%), and automotive (9%). For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, Union Pacific generated total operating revenues and operating income of $5.1 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively, which is an increase of 14% and 33% versus the comparable period in 2011. As a result of core pricing gains and better fuel recovery, Union Pacific's operating ratio (operating expenses, including depreciation, as a percentage of revenues) improved to 70.5% for the first quarter of 2012. This compares with an operating ratio of 74.7% in 2011. Railroad volumes have decelerated over the past few quarters. For the duration of 2012, we expect only modest volume growth. Gains will likely come from automotive, chemicals, domestic intermodal (combining railroad transport with other modes such as trucking), and shale/natural gas related traffic. Weakness in energy, mostly utility coal, and international intermodal traffic likely will offset some of this added volume. Still, despite lower coal and international intermodal shipments, we believe Union Pacific's diversified mix of freight will lead to modest volume gains in 2012. Moderate pricing gains, better operating efficiency, and cost controls should result in earnings, cash flow, and credit measures that are acceptable for the ratings. We expect Union Pacific to gradually lower its operating ratio over the next several quarters. We expect profitability to continue to benefit from better fuel price recovery and core pricing percentage increases in the mid-single digits. The increase in core pricing is partly a result of the re-pricing of long-term "legacy" contracts in the coal and intermodal segments, to closer to current market rates, as well as improvements in customer service. The ratings incorporate our expectation that Union Pacific will manage capital expenditures, growth initiatives, and shareholder rewards in a disciplined manner, maintaining total debt to capital at or near the current 41% and FFO to total debt, currently 49%, in the 45%-50% range. As of March 31, 2012, Union Pacific had completed share repurchases of $433 million and paid $289 million in dividends. We expect Union Pacific to continue rewarding shareholders and to remain active with share repurchases in 2012. In 2011, the company spent $1.4 billion on share repurchases and paid $837 million in dividends. By comparison, during 2010, Union Pacific repurchased $1.2 billion of its stock and paid $602 million in dividends. Still, we believe Union Pacific employs moderate financial policies relative to its cash flow and relative to other Class 1 railroads. In 2011, Union Pacific deployed 72% of free operating cash flow on shareholder rewards (in the form of dividends and share repurchases), this compares with 122% for Canadian National Railway Co., and 235% for Norfolk Southern Corp. during the same period. Liquidity We view Union Pacific's liquidity as strong, with support from substantial cash generation. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include the following: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x, the minimum level for a strong designation. -- We assume liquidity sources of about $9 billion-$9.5 billion over the next 12 months, consisting of cash balances, FFO, and unused credit facility capacity. Our estimate of about $6 billion-$7 billion of uses includes capital spending, debt maturities, working capital needs, and shareholder rewards. -- Net sources would be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 30% or more, and the company would remain in compliance with key bank covenants. -- In our assessment, the company has good relationships with its banks and has solid standing in the credit markets, having successfully issued debt during the recent credit crisis. -- The company's financial risk management is generally very prudent. As of March 31, 2012, Union Pacific had $1 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet. The company currently has access to a $1.8 billion revolving credit facility, which matures in May 2015. The facility is designated for general corporate purposes and for the support of commercial paper issuance. Union Pacific also has access to a $600 million accounts-receivable sales program that's subject to certain requirements, including the maintenance of an investment-grade rating. Union Pacific is currently in compliance with its covenants, and we don't expect covenant compliance to become an issue. As of March 31, 2012, the value of the outstanding undivided interest held by investors under the receivables securitization facility was $100 million. Over the next few quarters, we expect operating efficiency, disciplined capital spending, and modest pricing gains, combined with strength in less-cyclical segments of the economy, to translate into satisfactory profitability and healthy cash flow. Nonetheless, we believe capital expenditures will likely consume much of the operating cash the company generates. We expect capital expenditures to total $3.6 billion in 2012, a 13% increase compared with the $3.2 billion the company spent in 2011. This increase includes funding costs related to the U.S. federal government's Positive Train Control (PTC) mandate. PTC is technology designed to help trains avoid collision and override locomotive controls to stop a train before an accident. Also included in the spending estimates is funding for new locomotives, track maintenance, and capacity investment, which the company has earmarked for key corridors and operating initiatives. Outlook The outlook is stable. Despite modest volume growth, we expect pricing to remain favorable over the next one to two years, resulting in further earnings growth and cash flow generation. Moderate pricing increases, strong cost controls, and a commitment to moderate financial policies are key underpinning factors of the ratings. We could raise the ratings if earnings growth results in FFO to total debt rising above 55% and debt to total capital falling and remaining below 35%. Although less likely, we could lower the ratings if the company's financial profile weakens, either as a result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards or earnings pressures resulting in FFO to total debt falling below 35% without likely recovery. Related Criteria And Research -- Infrastructure Spending Keeps Rails And Trucks Moving In The U.S., March 26, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: What's Ahead For The Railroad Sector In 2012?, Dec. 28, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From Union Pacific Corp. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 Senior secured A- BBB+ Senior unsecured A- BBB+ Southern Pacific Rail Corp. Union Pacific Railroad Co. Southern Pacific Transportation Co. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/-- Union Pacific Railroad Co. Equipment trust certificates AA- A+ Chicago & North Western Railway Co. Equipment trust certificates AA- A+