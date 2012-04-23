TEXT-Fitch rates Nomos Bank notes 'BB-'

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Nomos Capital PLC's USD500m issue of loan participation notes a final Long-term 'BB-' rating. The subordinated notes mature in April 2019 and pay a 10% coupon rate. The notes are to be used solely for financing a subordinated loan to Russia's open joint-stock company "NOMOS-BANK" ('BB'/Stable/'bb'). Nomos Capital PLC, an Ireland-domiciled special purpose vehicle, will only pay noteholders amounts received from NOMOS under the loan agreement. NOMOS is 26.5%-owned by PPF, 48.5% is held by ICT group, while the rest is publicly traded. After the consolidation of Bank of Khanty-Mansiysk, NOMOS was the second largest universal Russian private banking group by assets at end-2011. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.