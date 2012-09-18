TEXT-S&P assigns Par Pharmaceutical prelim 'B+' rating

Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that all of its
preliminary ratings, including its preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating, on
Woodcliff Lake, N.J.-based pharmaceutical company Par Pharmaceutical Companies
Inc. remain unchanged following a change to deal terms. The changes
include the $75 million upsize to the term loan B, lowered pricing, and an
expected improvement to EBITDA beginning in 2013 following a just-announced
favorable study result. The additional proceeds from the term loan will be used
for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions. The issue rating on the
term loan B remains preliminary 'B+'. The recovery rating remains at preliminary
'3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders
in the event of a payment default.
The rating on Par reflects our assessment that the company has a "weak"
business profile (as per our criteria) because of its position as the
fifth-largest generic pharmaceutical company and its lack of scale compared
with other larger generic companies. We also believe that Par has an
"aggressive" financial risk profile. Despite pro forma leverage of 5.3x as of
June 30, 2012, we expect that EBITDA growth and the use of some free cash flow
for debt reduction will bring leverage to less than 5x over the next year. Par
is a manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of generic drugs.
RATINGS LIST
Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+(prelim)/Stable/--
$1.055B sr secd term loan B B+(prelim)
Recovery Rating 3(prelim)
