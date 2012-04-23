版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Excel Paralubes Funding 'A-' rating

Overview	
     -- ConocoPhillips (A/Stable/A-1) is spinning off its refining and 	
marketing, midstream, and chemicals businesses to Phillips 66 (BBB/Stable/A-2).	
     -- As part of the transaction, ConocoPhillips Co., the wholly owned 	
operating subsidiary of ConocoPhillips, will transfer its 50% ownership 	
interest and its counterparty obligations with Excel Paralubes to Phillips 66 	
Co., the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Phillips 66, which we rate two 	
notches below the current Excel rating. 	
     -- ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 are extending credit enhancements to 	
offset the weaker rating of Phillips 66.	
     -- In anticipation of, and giving effect to the spin off, we are 	
affirming our ratings on Excel at A-/Stable/A-2. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for continued strong 	
demand for base lube oil, and our view of Excel Paralubes' operating 	
capabilities and market position, which enable it to weather cyclical market 	
fluctuations.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' 	
project rating on Lake Charles-based base lube oil refiner Excel Paralubes 	
Funding Corp.'s $250 million 7.43% bonds due Nov. 1, 2015 ($211.3 million 	
outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011). At the same time we affirmed our 'A-2' 	
short-term rating on its $150 million commercial paper program. The outlook is 	
stable. The ratings reflect the planned transfer of ConocoPhillips' ownership 	
interest in Excel to Phillips 66 Co., and credit enhancements we expect to be 	
in place to maintain the project's credit quality.	
	
Rationale	
ConocoPhillips is spinning off Phillips 66, a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips 	
formed in 2011 that contains its refining and marketing, chemical, and 	
midstream businesses, through a distribution of its common stock to its 	
shareholders in a transaction it expects to complete effective May 1, 2012. 	
Our rating on Phillips 66 is BBB/Stable/A-2, and we rate ConocoPhillips 	
A/Stable/A-1.	
	
As part of the transaction, ConocoPhillips Co. is transferring its 50% 	
ownership interest in Excel to Phillips 66 Co. To execute the 	
change-of-control, Excel's sponsor agreement requires an affirmation of 	
Excel's current rating (giving effect to the transfer) or a lender consent. 	
Phillips 66 Co. will assume all of ConocoPhillips Co.'s responsibilities under 	
the partnership agreement including provision of project liquidity in the form 	
of purchasing liquidity subordinated vacuum gas-oil (VGO) notes up to $60 	
million, guaranteeing 50% of the debt service reserve account requirement, 	
providing VGO and hydrogen feedstock at market indexed prices, and purchasing 	
50% of the project's base lube oil and all of its co-products at market 	
prices. Although rated two notches below Excel, and three notches below 	
ConocoPhillips, we believe there are adequate mitigants in place to maintain 	
Excel's project rating:	
     -- ConocoPhillips guarantees the liquidity subordinated note purchase and 	
one-half of Excel's 7.43% 2015 bonds.	
     -- A letter of credit with a financial institution rated at least 'A-' 	
will support Phillips 66's debt service reserve account obligation.	
     -- The feedstock supply and offtake demand markets for Excel are deep 	
enough to support the project, even without the volumes guarantees provided by 	
Phillips 66. 	
     -- If base lube oil volumes are sold to a third party, the project will 	
not have to pay an annual refund on those volumes, effectively netting a 10% 	
higher price and partially mitigating the higher transportation costs Excel 	
will pay when not transacting with the Lake Charles refinery.	
	
The rating reflects the following project strengths:	
     -- Robust financial metrics. During the past five years, the debt service 	
coverage ratio (DSCR) has averaged 5.1x, more than double the original pro 	
forma base case projections;	
     -- Low break-even margins compared with historical margins; 	
     -- Efficient, low-cost production of high-quality base lube oil;	
     -- Substantial liquidity that includes a six-month debt service reserve 	
of about $51 million provided by entities rated at least 'A-', a $150 million 	
revolving credit facility/commercial paper program ($66.6 million available as 	
of the end of 2011), and a $60 million liquidity-support facility in the form 	
of subordinated notes guaranteed by ConocoPhillips that can be used to meet 	
any debt service funding shortfalls; and 	
     -- The economic and strategic importance of this lubricating base oil 	
project to Phillips 66, supply and offtake contracts with Excel's sponsors 	
that guarantee feedstocks a buyer for the base oil and co-products at market 	
prices for volumes up to original design capacity, thereby limiting volume 	
risk, and	
     -- ConocoPhillips guarantee for 50% of Excel's 2015 bonds.	
	
The following risks offset these strengths:	
     -- Asset concentration risk.	
     -- Exposure to unpredictable cash flows due to highly variable base lube 	
oil and co-product margins, which may compress when product prices lag rising 	
crude oil prices; 	
     -- Potential margin compression if VGO and hydrogen feedstock costs rise 	
independently of crude oil; and	
     -- Exposure to interest rate, liquidity, and refinancing risk for the 	
project if a larger portion of the project's permanent capital structure is 	
financed with short-term, floating-rate debt. This risk was partially 	
mitigated by the recent transaction.	
	
Excel Paralubes is located next to ConocoPhillips' Lake Charles, La., 	
refinery. The facility processes VGO into about 22,200 barrels per day (bpd) 	
of Group II lube base oil and 12,900 bpd of co-products (naphtha, 	
ultra-low-sulfur diesel, and kerosene). Phillips 66 and Flint Hills Resources 	
LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Resources LLC (A+/Stable/A-1), are the 	
general partners and own the project 50/50.	
	
Excel Paralubes formed its wholly owned subsidiary Excel Paralubes Funding 	
Corp. to issue up to $682 million of debt to build, own, and operate a 	
16,000-bpd base oil facility. Subsequently, the project increased its capacity 	
to 22,200 bpd through improved efficiencies, with minimal capital expenditures 	
for modifications.	
	
In August 2010, Excel Paralubes replaced its $270 million senior secured 	
revolving credit facility with a $150 million senior secured revolving credit 	
facility (unrated) due in 2013 that has a $50 million accordion feature. Excel 	
Paralubes also issued $175 million in senior notes (unrated) due in 2018 	
through private placement, and used the proceeds to repay its outstanding 	
commercial paper balance and to amortize about $20 million of bonds. In the 	
past, the project has regularly used commercial paper borrowing to fund its 	
feedstock purchases and other cash needs, which has kept its debt levels at 	
around $500 million.	
	
Liquidity	
Excel Paralubes' short-term and commercial paper rating is 'A-2' after giving 	
effect to the transfer. It maintains strong liquidity that supports the 	
rating. (For more on liquidity, see "Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 	
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published July 2, 2010, on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) As of Dec. 31, 2011, the project 	
had a cash balance of about $425,000 (after paying its annual rebate and 	
distribution to the partners), compared with $156,000 as of Dec. 31, 2010. As 	
of the end of December 2011, the $150 million revolving credit facility had 	
$66.6 million of available capacity, reflecting $83.4 million of commercial 	
paper issuance. Other liquidity sources include the project's strong cash flow 	
generation, a $60 million liquidity support facility from ConocoPhillips Co., 	
and a six-month debt service reserve of $51 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 	
(funded jointly by a letter of credit and a Flint Hills guarantee. This 	
compares with capital spending (including turnaround expenses) and upcoming 	
maturities totaling about $94 million during the next 12 months. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on the project reflects our expectation for continued 	
strong demand for base lube oil, and our view of Excel Paralubes' operating 	
capabilities and market position, which enable it to weather cyclical market 	
fluctuations. Excel Paralubes' low cost position and unused liquidity features 	
should mitigate downward ratings pressure in the near term. The potential for 	
a rating upgrade is limited due to the single-asset risks of this transaction. 	
Management initially expected average product margins sufficient to generate a 	
debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 2.7x. However, we believe the DSCR for 	
2012 will be significantly above management's projection because base lube oil 	
product margins have been elevated since mid-2010. We could revise the outlook 	
or downgrade the rating if margin pressure or operational problems result in 	
quarterly DSCRs below 2.4x and if we expect such levels to be sustained, 	
excluding the effects of scheduled turn-around activities. This could occur if 	
average product margins fall below $17 per barrel. Draws on the credit 	
facility, or increased commercial paper issuances that prevent a reduction in 	
overall debt in line with initial expectations and that are not periodically 	
repaid with cash from operations, will also put downward pressure on the 	
rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Criteria--Corporates--Industrials: Key Credit Factors: Criteria For 	
Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Excel Paralubes Funding Corp.	
 Senior Secured                  A-/Stable	
 Commercial Paper                A-2

