版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 02:44 BJT

TEXT-Fitch affirms Berkshire Hathaway 'AA-' issuer default rating

April 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-' Issuer Default Rating on
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK)  and the 'AA+' Insurer
Financial Strength Ratings on BRK's key insurance subsidiaries. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is shown at the end of this
release.  	
	
Fitch's ratings on BRK reflect the extremely strong capitalization and market 	
position of its insurance subsidiaries, solid operating performance with good 	
diversification across business lines and excellent financial flexibility and 	
liquidity.  Balanced against these strengths are material risk exposures related	
to an above average investment allocation to common stocks, a substantial 	
position in equity derivatives, insured natural catastrophe exposures and 	
various issues associated with the company's acquisition strategy and succession	
planning.  	
	
BRK's capitalization is a strength for the company on both an insurance 	
operating basis with consolidated statutory surplus of $95 billion and from a 	
financial leverage perspective with holding company debt, insurance debt, and 	
finance segment debt guaranteed by the holding company.	
	
  	
	
BRK's book value per share over management's 47-year term has grown by an annual	
compound rate of nearly 20%, relative to a 9.2% rate for the S&P 500 Index with 	
dividends included.  Book value growth comes from several sources: insurance 	
underwriting profits, an investment focus on common stocks, and earnings from a 	
growing number of non-insurance operations.	
	
  	
	
BRK has a unique insurance franchise with major positions in reinsurance and 	
personal auto lines and a history of sizeable underwriting profits.  From 	
2007-2011, the underwriting combined ratio for the consolidated insurance 	
operations averaged 93.1%.	
	
Fitch views BRK's liquidity and financial flexibility as very strong 	
characterized by consistently solid operating cash flow, a large and liquid 	
investment portfolio, a history of maintaining large consolidated cash balances 	
and excellent capital market access.	
	
BRK's $77 billion common stock holdings and $34 billion notional value in equity	
index put options represent greater exposure to equity market movements than 	
peers.  BRK has material exposure to catastrophe losses and asbestos and 	
environmental claims through its reinsurance operations.  	
	
BRK's consolidated financial leverage was 26% of total capital as of Dec. 31, 	
2011 and consolidated operating earnings interest coverage for 2011 was 5.7 	
times (x).  Interest coverage was down from historic norms due to heavy 	
catastrophe losses, amounting to $2.6 billion, in BRK's insurance operations 	
during 2011.  	
	
BRK's ability to fund finance operations at a low cost is an important 	
competitive advantage for the finance operations and much of the finance company	
debt is guaranteed by BRK.  Fitch's expectation is that BRK's major business 	
units, such as the company's utilities and railroad business, will service their	
own debt. 	
	
Fitch views the IFS ratings of key BRK's insurance subsidiaries, National 	
Indemnity Company (NICO), General Reinsurance Corporation (GenRe) and Government	
Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) as linked to one another, due to each of the	
subsidiaries' importance to the overall Berkshire organization and in the case 	
of NICO and GenRe, the existence of significant reinsurance between the 	
companies. 	
	
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade include:	
	
--Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance subsidiaries (National 	
Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with the current 'AA+'	
rating.  Measures of credit quality include Fitch's judgment of capitalization, 	
a total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5x, net leverage 	
(excluding affiliated investments) over 3.5x or a sharp and persistent reduction	
in underwriting profits.  	
	
--A run-rate debt-to-tangible capital ratio from the holding company, insurance 	
and finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the holding 	
company) that exceeds 30%.	
	
--Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as its equity 	
index put derivative portfolio.   	
	
--Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash below $10 billion 	
or approximately 5x consolidated interest expense.     	
	
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:	
	
--A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios attributed to the 	
holding company, insurance and finance operations.  Fitch believes that this 	
would likely require the scaling back of the finance operations.  	
	
Fitch affirmed the following ratings: 	
	
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. 	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. 	
--$1.2 billion floating rate senior notes due February 2013 at 'A+';	
--$1.4 billion 2.125% senior notes due February 2013 at 'A+';	
--$750 million floating rate senior notes due August 2014 at 'A+';	
--$1.7 billion 3.20% senior notes February 2015 at 'A+'; 	
--$750 million 2.20% senior notes due August 2016 at 'A+';	
--$1.1 billion 1.9% senior notes due January 2017 at 'A+';	
--$500 million 3.75% senior notes due August 2021 at 'A+';	
--$600 million 3.40% senior notes due January 2022 at 'A+'.	
	
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC) 	
	
--IDR at 'AA-';	
--$1 billion 4.0% notes due April 2012 at 'A+'	
--$700 million 4.75% notes due May 2012 at 'A+';	
--$750 million 5.125% notes due September 2012 at 'A+';	
--$500 million 4.5% notes due January 2013 at 'A+'; 	
--$1 billion 4.6% notes due May 2013 at 'A+'; 	
--$1 billion 5.0% notes due August 2013 at 'A+';	
--$950 million 4.625% notes due October 2013 at 'A+'; 	
--$375 million floating rate senior notes due January 2014 at 'A+' 	
--$375 million 1.50% senior notes due January 2014 at 'A+';	
--$400 million 5.1% notes due July 2014 at 'A+'; 	
--$1 billion 4.85% notes due January 2015 at 'A+';	
--$500 million 2.45% senior notes due December 2015 at 'A+';	
--$1.25 billion 5.4% notes due May 2018 'A+'; 	
--$750 million 4.25% senior notes due January 2021 at 'A+';	
--$750 million 5.750% senior notes due January 2040 at 'A+'.	
	
GEICO Corporation 	
--IDR at 'AA-';   	
--$150 million 7.4% senior notes due July 15, 2023 at 'A+'. 	
	
General Re Corporation 	
--IDR at 'AA-'.	
--$500 million commercial paper program at 'F1+';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.	
	
Fitch affirmed the 'AA+' Insurer Financial Strength ratings of the following 	
insurance subsidiaries: 	
	
--Government Employers Insurance Company; 	
--General Reinsurance Corporation; 	
--General Star Indemnity Company; 	
--General Star National Insurance Company;	
--Genesis Insurance Company; 	
--Fairfield Insurance Company;	
--National Indemnity Company; 	
--Columbia Insurance Company;	
--National Fire and Marine Insurance Company;	
--National Liability and Fire Insurance Company;	
--National Indemnity Company of the South;	
--National Indemnity Company of Mid-America;	
--Wesco Financial Insurance Company.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐