TEXT-Fitch affirms Berkshire Hathaway 'AA-' issuer default rating

April 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-' Issuer Default Rating on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) and the 'AA+' Insurer Financial Strength Ratings on BRK's key insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is shown at the end of this release. Fitch's ratings on BRK reflect the extremely strong capitalization and market position of its insurance subsidiaries, solid operating performance with good diversification across business lines and excellent financial flexibility and liquidity. Balanced against these strengths are material risk exposures related to an above average investment allocation to common stocks, a substantial position in equity derivatives, insured natural catastrophe exposures and various issues associated with the company's acquisition strategy and succession planning. BRK's capitalization is a strength for the company on both an insurance operating basis with consolidated statutory surplus of $95 billion and from a financial leverage perspective with holding company debt, insurance debt, and finance segment debt guaranteed by the holding company. BRK's book value per share over management's 47-year term has grown by an annual compound rate of nearly 20%, relative to a 9.2% rate for the S&P 500 Index with dividends included. Book value growth comes from several sources: insurance underwriting profits, an investment focus on common stocks, and earnings from a growing number of non-insurance operations. BRK has a unique insurance franchise with major positions in reinsurance and personal auto lines and a history of sizeable underwriting profits. From 2007-2011, the underwriting combined ratio for the consolidated insurance operations averaged 93.1%. Fitch views BRK's liquidity and financial flexibility as very strong characterized by consistently solid operating cash flow, a large and liquid investment portfolio, a history of maintaining large consolidated cash balances and excellent capital market access. BRK's $77 billion common stock holdings and $34 billion notional value in equity index put options represent greater exposure to equity market movements than peers. BRK has material exposure to catastrophe losses and asbestos and environmental claims through its reinsurance operations. BRK's consolidated financial leverage was 26% of total capital as of Dec. 31, 2011 and consolidated operating earnings interest coverage for 2011 was 5.7 times (x). Interest coverage was down from historic norms due to heavy catastrophe losses, amounting to $2.6 billion, in BRK's insurance operations during 2011. BRK's ability to fund finance operations at a low cost is an important competitive advantage for the finance operations and much of the finance company debt is guaranteed by BRK. Fitch's expectation is that BRK's major business units, such as the company's utilities and railroad business, will service their own debt. Fitch views the IFS ratings of key BRK's insurance subsidiaries, National Indemnity Company (NICO), General Reinsurance Corporation (GenRe) and Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) as linked to one another, due to each of the subsidiaries' importance to the overall Berkshire organization and in the case of NICO and GenRe, the existence of significant reinsurance between the companies. Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade include: --Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance subsidiaries (National Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with the current 'AA+' rating. Measures of credit quality include Fitch's judgment of capitalization, a total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5x, net leverage (excluding affiliated investments) over 3.5x or a sharp and persistent reduction in underwriting profits. --A run-rate debt-to-tangible capital ratio from the holding company, insurance and finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the holding company) that exceeds 30%. --Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as its equity index put derivative portfolio. --Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash below $10 billion or approximately 5x consolidated interest expense. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios attributed to the holding company, insurance and finance operations. Fitch believes that this would likely require the scaling back of the finance operations. Fitch affirmed the following ratings: Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. --$1.2 billion floating rate senior notes due February 2013 at 'A+'; --$1.4 billion 2.125% senior notes due February 2013 at 'A+'; --$750 million floating rate senior notes due August 2014 at 'A+'; --$1.7 billion 3.20% senior notes February 2015 at 'A+'; --$750 million 2.20% senior notes due August 2016 at 'A+'; --$1.1 billion 1.9% senior notes due January 2017 at 'A+'; --$500 million 3.75% senior notes due August 2021 at 'A+'; --$600 million 3.40% senior notes due January 2022 at 'A+'. Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC) --IDR at 'AA-'; --$1 billion 4.0% notes due April 2012 at 'A+' --$700 million 4.75% notes due May 2012 at 'A+'; --$750 million 5.125% notes due September 2012 at 'A+'; --$500 million 4.5% notes due January 2013 at 'A+'; --$1 billion 4.6% notes due May 2013 at 'A+'; --$1 billion 5.0% notes due August 2013 at 'A+'; --$950 million 4.625% notes due October 2013 at 'A+'; --$375 million floating rate senior notes due January 2014 at 'A+' --$375 million 1.50% senior notes due January 2014 at 'A+'; --$400 million 5.1% notes due July 2014 at 'A+'; --$1 billion 4.85% notes due January 2015 at 'A+'; --$500 million 2.45% senior notes due December 2015 at 'A+'; --$1.25 billion 5.4% notes due May 2018 'A+'; --$750 million 4.25% senior notes due January 2021 at 'A+'; --$750 million 5.750% senior notes due January 2040 at 'A+'. GEICO Corporation --IDR at 'AA-'; --$150 million 7.4% senior notes due July 15, 2023 at 'A+'. General Re Corporation --IDR at 'AA-'. --$500 million commercial paper program at 'F1+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch affirmed the 'AA+' Insurer Financial Strength ratings of the following insurance subsidiaries: --Government Employers Insurance Company; --General Reinsurance Corporation; --General Star Indemnity Company; --General Star National Insurance Company; --Genesis Insurance Company; --Fairfield Insurance Company; --National Indemnity Company; --Columbia Insurance Company; --National Fire and Marine Insurance Company; --National Liability and Fire Insurance Company; --National Indemnity Company of the South; --National Indemnity Company of Mid-America; --Wesco Financial Insurance Company.