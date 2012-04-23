版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 03:03 BJT

TEXT-Fitch affirms State Street Institutional Liquid Reserve Fund

April 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to the
Institutional Liquid Reserve Fund managed by the SSgA Funds 	
Management, Inc. (SSgA FM). 	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS:	
	
The main drivers for the rating affirmation are:	
--The fund's overall credit quality and diversification; 	
--Short maturity profile;	
--Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks;	
--The capabilities and resources of SSgA FM as investment advisor. 	
	
The 'AAAmmf' money market fund (MMF) rating reflects the fund's extremely strong	
capacity to achieve its investment objectives of preserving principal and 	
providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity 	
risk. 	
	
FUND OBJECTIVES AND STRUCTURE	
	
The fund seeks to maximize current income to the extent consistent with 	
preservation of capital and liquidity and the maintenance of a stable $1.00 per 	
share net asset value. The fund operates as a part of a master-feeder structure 	
and invests substantially all of its investable assets in the State Street Money	
Market Portfolio of the State Street Institutional Investment Trust, which has 	
the same investment objectives and investment policies of the fund. As of March 	
28, 2012, the fund portfolio had $26.9 billion in assets under management.	
	
CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION	
	
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria, the State Street Master 	
Portfolio seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in 	
securities rated at least 'A'/'F1' by Fitch or equivalent. In line with the 	
fund's investment policies, the portfolio invests in a broad range of money 	
market instruments such as U.S. government securities, certificates of deposits 	
and time deposits of U.S. and foreign banks, commercial paper and other 	
high-quality obligations of U.S. or foreign companies, asset-backed commercial 	
paper, repurchase agreements and other MMFs. 	
	
As of March 31, 2012, the fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk 	
weighted measure of portfolio assets accounting for the credit quality and 	
maturity profile of the portfolio securities, was consistent with the Fitch's 	
'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less.  	
	
MARKET RISK AND LIQUIDITY PROFILE	
	
The portfolio seeks to manage its market risk exposures by limiting its weighted	
average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 and 120 days, 	
respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria.	
	
In line with the same criteria, the portfolio invests at least 10% of its total 	
assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying assets such as U.S. 	
Treasuries and at least 25% of its total assets in securities maturing within 	
seven days or other qualified assets. As of March 31, 2012, the portfolio fully 	
met these liquidity criteria. 	
	
INVESTMENT ADVISOR	
	
SSgA FM serves as the investment advisor to the fund and as such directs the 	
management of the fund's investment portfolio as well as its business affairs. 	
As of March 31, 2012, SSgA FM had assets under management of over $250 billion. 	
SSgA FM is a subsidiary of State Street Corporation (rated 'A+/F1+' by Fitch), 	
and together with other subsidiaries, comprise State Street Global Advisors 	
(SSgA), the investment management arm of State Street Corp. 	
	
As of March 31, 2012, SSgA had over $1.9 trillion under management. State Street	
Corp. is one of the largest providers of investment servicing, investment 	
management and investment research and trading. 	
	
Fitch views State Street Corp. and SSgA FM's investment advisory capabilities, 	
financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, 	
and compliance procedures as consistent with 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to this 	
fund.	
	
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE	
	
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market 	
risk profiles of the fund and its portfolio. A material adverse deviation from 	
Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered 	
by Fitch. Furthermore, given the portfolio's primary investment focus on 	
domestic and foreign issuers in the financial sector, the rating may be 	
sensitive to material adverse changes in the sector globally. 	
	
Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data 	
from the fund's administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines	
and maintain its money market fund rating.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐