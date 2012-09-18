TEXT-Fitch: rating watch on Unnim's Cedulas Hipotecarias now positive

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Watch on Unnim Banc's (Unnim
Banc, 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') Cedulas Hipotecarias (CH; mortgage covered bonds)
'BBB+' rating to Positive from Negative. The RWP is expected to be resolved in
the short term pending finalisation of the annual review.
The rating action follows the upgrade of Unnim's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BB+' (see "Fitch Upgrades Unnim Banc to 'BBB+' Negative"
published on 14 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Subject to the level of
stress which overcollateralisation (OC) protecting CH holders can sustain, the
CH rating could reach up to 'A'. This corresponds to a maximum two-notch uplift
above the IDR, giving credit to stressed recoveries from the cover pool in the
event of a CH default.
Fitch has reviewed Unnim's CH continuity risk analysis and replaced its previous
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high risk) with a D-Cap of 0 (full
discontinuity). This is driven by the liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment
for Spanish covered bonds issued by banks rated above the sovereign
('BBB'/Negative/'F2'). In Fitch's opinion, there is a lack of specific
protection against liquidity shortfalls post assumed issuer insolvency and only
intervention by the Spanish authorities would avoid a default on the covered
bonds in this scenario.
Fitch notes that the covered bonds issued by Unnim Banc, which remains a
separate legal entity, continue to only be collateralised by Unnim Banc's
mortgage book. Unnim Banc's mortgage book does not secure BBVA's (BBVA,
'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') CHs. As such, BBVA's acquisition does not itself affect
the collateralisation of Unnim's CH.
As of July 2012, Unnim Banc's total CH amounted to EUR6.69m and were secured
over the bank's total mortgage book amounting to EUR12.92bn, resulting in a
total OC of 92.93%. The cover pool's residual life was 13.1 years and the
covered bonds' was 5.5 years. Most of the mortgage loans are floating rate,
whereas 81% of the CH are fixed rate.
Unnim Banc has publicly stated its best efforts to maintain an OC of at least
90%. According to its criteria, Fitch will rely on the lowest OC of the last 12
months reduced by 10% for 'F2' rated issuers of CH.
The most recent level of OC supporting a 'BBB+' rating for Unnim's CH was 68%
according to Fitch's stressed credit risk and cash flows modelling. The agency
will determine an updated breakeven OC for a CH rating above 'BBB+' and expects
to resolve the RWP in the next four weeks, once data received has been analysed
and discussed during the annual review of Unnim's CHs.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 September 2012,
'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012, 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain -
Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 24 July 2012, 'Criteria for
Rating Granular Corporate Balance- Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1
June 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com.
