TEXT-S&P revises Harley-Davidson outlook to positive

Overview
     -- Retail sales and shipment trends at U.S. motorcycle manufacturer 
Harley-Davidson remain strong, and we expect positive momentum to continue in 
2013. 
     -- We are revising our 'BBB+' rating outlook to positive from stable.
     -- We are also assigning our 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Harley-Davidson 
Financial Services Inc.'s (HDFS) proposed medium-term notes due 2015.
     -- The positive outlook reflects our view that there is rating upside if 
the company can continue to improve margins through ongoing restructuring 
efforts and operational efficiencies. 

Rating Action
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its 'BBB+' 
rating outlook on Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. (HDI) to positive from 
stable.

In addition, we assigned our 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Harley-Davidson 
Financial Services Inc.'s (HDFS) proposed medium-term notes due 2015. The 
company intends to use the proceeds from the transaction for general corporate 
purposes. 

We also affirmed our existing ratings on the company, including the 'BBB+' 
long-term corporate credit and 'A-2' short-term rating on the company.

Rationale
The revision of the rating outlook to positive reflects our view that 
efficiencies in the company's manufacturing process should continue to drive 
improvements in credit measures based on our expectation for continued 
positive momentum in 2013. Additionally, we believe more stringent 
underwriting standards have supported better-quality receivables at 
Harley-Davidson Financial Services, which, if sustained, should reduce the 
risk of the company maintaining access to securitization funding on a 
cost-efficient basis. 

Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on Harley-Davidson Inc. (HDI) reflects our 
assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and our 
assessment of its financial risk profile as "modest," according to our 
criteria. 

Our assessment of HDI's business risk profile as "satisfactory" reflects its 
strong brand and 55.7% market share of the U.S. heavyweight (651 cc-plus) 
motorcycle market in 2011, as well as our expectation of continued improvement 
in operating trends. Susceptibility to supply-chain disruptions, changes in 
discretionary spending patterns, and a lack of diversity somewhat offset the 
strengths. 

In conjunction with our outlook revision to positive, we have reassessed our 
view of HDI's financial risk profile as "modest," from "intermediate," 
reflecting credit measures that remain strong for the rating, including 
adjusted debt to EBITDA that we expect to remain below 1x. Management's 
commitment to maintaining the equivalent of a year of liquidity on the balance 
sheet also supports our assessment of HDI's financial risk profile as modest. 
Furthermore, while HDI still relies significantly on the securitization 
markets to fund receivables at the retail level, we believe diversity of 
funding has lessened this dependency. 

For the first half of 2012, retail sales were up 12% compared with the 
prior-year period. Shipments were up 22.5%, although inflated somewhat due to 
an effort to increase U.S. dealer inventory in the first quarter and to 
prepare for potential disruptions associated with the ERP implementation at 
the York, Pa. manufacturing facility. Although we do not expect significant 
growth in retail sales in 2012 due to sluggish consumer confidence, we believe 
the sales channel can absorb the modest 5% to 7% increase in shipments 
management plans for full-year 2012. Equally important, in conjunction with 
improved demand, we believe the credit profile of Harley-Davidson Financial 
Services' (HDFS) receivables has improved over the past few years as a result 
of improvement to underwriting standards, and we believe that adherence to 
these standards may reduce the risk to the company of having its access to 
securitization funding markets on a cost-efficient basis restricted in the 
future. 

HDI intends to ship between 245,000 and 250,000 motorcycles to dealers 
worldwide in 2012, an approximate 5% to 7% increase compared with 2011 levels. 
Producing the appropriate amount of inventory is a perpetual challenge for 
HDI, but we expect that modest continued recovery in the retail channel, along 
with manufacturing improvements that will allow for flex production as early 
as the 2013 peak selling season, should do much to bring inventory levels 
better in line with demand. 

For 2012, our ratings incorporate our expectation that the modest planned 
increase in shipments and, to a lesser extent, HDI's price increase, will 
result in motorcycle segment revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage 
area. Additionally, in the intermediate term, we believe HDI will continue to 
gain traction with its strategy to gradually expand its international sales, 
despite overseas customer preferences skewed toward lighter weight bikes as 
well as competition from better-capitalized and more-diversified competitors. 
International motorcycle shipments represented 35% of the total shipped in 
2011, up from 27% in 2007 and withstood the downturn better than the U.S. 
market, falling only 19% in 2009, compared with 30% in the U.S. 

Our measure of debt to EBITDA--adjusted for operating leases, postretirement 
benefit obligations, and captive finance adjustments--was 0.5x as of June 30, 
2012. We base the amount of debt we remove from the balance sheet in our 
captive finance adjustment on a 7x debt-to-equity ratio. We also remove EBITDA 
(defined as financial services revenue less noninterest expense) and funds 
from operations generated by the captive finance unit in our adjustments. In 
addition to revenue growth reflecting increased shipments, we expect that 
improvements to the manufacturing process, as well as favorable product mix 
and labor efficiencies, will support high-single-digit growth in EBITDA in 
2012. Based on this assumption, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain 
below 1x in the intermediate term, which is strong for the rating, but 
provides a cushion for the cyclical and discretionary nature of the motorcycle 
business. Our measure of leverage was as high as 1.9x in 2009, near our 2.0x 
threshold for 'BBB+' rated companies with similar business risk and financial 
risk profile assessments. 

Liquidity
Our short-term rating on Harley is 'A-2'. Based on its likely sources and uses 
of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance 
expectations, HDI has a "strong" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. 
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 
expectations and assumptions: 
We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next 12 to 
18 months, and we believe that sources of cash would exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA were to decline by 30%.
We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance even 
if EBITDA were to decline 30%, and could absorb high-impact, low-probability 
events without refinancing. 
We believe that Harley has well-established and solid relationships with its 
banks and a generally high standing in the credit markets.

Additionally, management has committed to maintaining liquidity sufficient to 
fund at least one year of HDFS-financed originations on its balance sheet in 
the event its access to the securitization market becomes less cost-efficient, 
as it did during the recent downturn. Because of HDFS' integral role to the 
Harley-Davidson sales process, we view this commitment to maintaining what we 
estimate to be about $2 billion of liquidity as a key factor in our assessment 
of the company's financial risk profile.

Cash sources include cash balances of about $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2012, 
significant free operating cash flow, availability under the company's $1.35 
billion revolving credit facility (primarily used to back the company's 
commercial paper program), and full availability under a $600 million 
asset-backed CP conduit facility. Cash uses are mainly for capital 
expenditures (expected to total about $200 million in 2012), dividends 
(estimated at about $115 million), debt maturities of about $400 million in 
2012, and potential share repurchases. 

Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects our view that the sales channel will 
continue to absorb modest growth in motorcycle shipments into 2013, which, 
combined with margin growth stemming from ongoing manufacturing improvements 
and sustained improved underwriting standards at HDFS, could result in a 
higher rating over the intermediate term. We could consider a higher rating in 
conjunction with a positive trend in retail unit sales over the next 12 to 18 
months. Given the company's good credit measures for the rating, we believe a 
lower rating is unlikely unless the economy were to weaken materially, causing 
sales to decline in excess of levels reported in 2009 and fully adjusted debt 
leverage to exceed 2x.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                             To                 From

Harley-Davidson Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating     BBB+/Positive/--   BBB+/Stable/--

New Rating

Harley-Davidson Financial Services
 Medium-term nts due 2015    BBB+               

Ratings Affirmed

Harley-Davidson Credit Corp.
Harley-Davidson Financial Services
 Corporate Credit Rating     A-2          

Harley-Davidson Inc.
 Senior Unsecured            BBB+               

Harley-Davidson Financial Services
 Senior Unsecured            BBB+               

Harley-Davidson Funding Corp.
 Senior Unsecured            BBB+               
 Commercial Paper            A-2                

