TEXT-S&P assigns OJSC NLMK loan participation notes 'BBB' rating

Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today it assigned its 'BBB-' long-term rating to the proposed loan
participation notes (LPNs) to be issued by Ireland-based special-purpose
vehicle Steel Funding Ltd. for the sole purpose of financing a loan to Russian
steel producer OJSC NLMK (NLMK; BBB-/Negative/--; national scale
rating ruAAA). The rating on the notes is equalized with the long-term issuer
credit rating on NLMK. The amount, maturity, and coupon are to be determined at
placement. The rating on the proposed notes is conditional on successful
issuance and our satisfactory review of the final documentation.
We believe the level of contractual and structural subordination for future
holders of the notes to be issued is low because most of NLMK's debt is issued
by the holding and main operating company of the NLMK group, and NLMK's
secured debt is low. Also, most of the debt that is secured and outside the
parent company is located in NLMK subsidiary Steel Invest & Finance, which we
see as a weaker entity.
The ratings on NLMK reflect our assessment of its business risk profile as
"satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate," as our
criteria define the terms. The business risk profile is supported by the
company's superior cost position, partial vertical integration into iron ore,
and the wide diversity of its export markets. Constraining factors are weaker
margins impaired by the sluggish steel industry environment and the
cyclicality of the global steel sector. NLMK also lacks vertical integration
in coking coal, has most of its production flow assets concentrated in the
city of Lipetsk, and faces country risk associated with operating in the
Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency
BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA').
We view NLMK's financial risk profile as "intermediate" because the company
has moderate debt and a conservative financial policy. Constraining factors
are NLMK's current cyclically weak cash flow generation, typical for the steel
industry, and its substantial debt maturities starting from the fourth quarter
of 2012.
