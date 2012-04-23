版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 03:23 BJT

PITNEYBOWES/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 23 Pitney Bowes Inc : * Moodys downgrades Pitney Bowes sr. unsec. to baa1, short-term to p-2);

outlook stable

