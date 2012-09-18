TEXT-S&P rates Ryland Group's proposed notes 'BB-'

Sept 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' rating and '4' recovery rating to The Ryland Group Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. Our '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for an average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default. The notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by substantially all of Ryland's direct and indirect wholly owned homebuilding subsidiaries. Ryland's proposed notes will rank equally with its $880 million of existing senior unsecured notes. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance for general corporate purchases. The company's next debt maturity is in January 2015, when $126 million 5.375% senior notes mature. We believe the company will ultimately use the additional liquidity raised through this offering to fund new investments. As a result, debt-to-EBITDA will remain elevated and high for the rating due to the additional debt burden, but in line with our expectations given the company's recently stronger operating performance and profitability. Our ratings on Ryland reflect an "aggressive" financial risk profile, which reflects EBITDA-based metrics that remain weak for the rating. We view Ryland's business risk profile to be "fair" because of the company's less-capital-intensive land strategies, which result in a shorter years supply and predominately developed supply of land. Even so, we expect the company will need to invest in land to meet anticipated demand beyond 2013. While profitability is improving, it remains weak for the rating. However, community count growth and better absorption should support volume growth, and we expect Ryland to improve its margins and profitability in 2012 and 2013. Ryland's ample cash position, relative to its near-term capital needs, remains an important ratings support, absent access to a committed revolving credit facility. Proceeds from the new debt issue will bolster cash, which would otherwise decline in 2013 as the company builds up inventory. We would lower ratings if operating results do not improve as expected and if key credit metrics are not on an improving trajectory, such that we believe adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will reach the 6x area in 2013. We would also lower the ratings if liquidity weakens significantly. An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months because we expect Ryland leverage to remain elevated. For the most recent credit analysis on Ryland, please see our summary on the company published June 14, 2012 on the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Home Buyers Return, But Can Builders Deliver? July 20, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, July 23, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, Sept. 27, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 8, 2011 RATINGS LIST The Ryland Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable New Rating The Ryland Group Inc. $250 million senior notes due 2022 BB- Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.