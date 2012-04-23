版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 04:02 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Emdeon Inc snr secured credit facilities

Overview	
     -- U.S. health care software provider Emdeon is amending its
existing senior secured credit facilities. 	
     -- We are assigning 'BB-' issue-level ratings and '1' recovery ratings to 	
the $125 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016 and $1.301 	
billion senior secured term loan due 2018. 	
     -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company 	
and our 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the company's $375 million senior 	
unsecured notes due 2019.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating trends will 	
remain positive and that Emdeon will maintain leverage at or below current 	
levels.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BB-' 	
issue-level credit rating and '1' recovery ratings to Nashville-based health 	
care software provider Emdeon Inc.'s new $1.426 billion senior secured credit 	
facilities, consisting of a $125 million senior secured revolving credit 	
facility due 2016 and a $1.301 billion senior secured term loan due 2018. The 	
'1' recovery rating indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery 	
of principle in the event of payment default	
	
We also affirmed our existing ratings on the company, including the 'B' 	
corporate credit rating and 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's $375 	
million senior unsecured notes due 2019. The '6' recovery rating on the notes 	
remains unchanged and indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery 	
of principle in the event of payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect Emdeon's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and its 	
"weak" business risk profile. We calculate the pro forma leverage, adjusted 	
for the $80 million of incremental debt and operating leases, at near 7x, 	
which we consider high for the rating. We expect the company to reduce 	
leverage in the intermediate term through modest EBITDA expansion and debt 	
repayments. 	
	
Emdeon provides technology and information solutions that facilitate 	
communications among health care payers, providers, and pharmacies. The 	
company provides patient eligibility, claims management, payment remittance, 	
revenue cycle management, and patient billing services, among others. Emdeon's 	
legacy claims management and patient statement segments have been weakened by 	
low health care utilization, reflecting fewer insured lives and doctor visits. 	
Nevertheless, we expect the highly embedded nature of Emdeon's core products, 	
and expanding market opportunities for its ancillary products such as revenue 	
cycle management and analytics, will enable the company to generate revenue 	
growth in the low- to mid-single digits for the foreseeable future.	
	
Emdeon's weak business risk profile reflects its modest organic growth 	
prospects, acquisitive growth strategy, and the potential long-term threat to 	
its core electronic claims clearinghouse platform as payers look to establish 	
direct connections with providers. Offsets include the company's diverse 	
customer base, highly recurring revenues, and moderate long-term growth 	
prospects in its ancillary, value-added products as the overall adoption of 	
electronic health records continues to expand.	
	
We view Emdeon's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. We estimate pro 	
forma leverage, adjusted for the new incremental debt, at about 7x as of 	
December 2011--which we consider high for the rating. By the end of 2012, we 	
expect EBITDA to be in excess of $300 million, such that adjusted leverage 	
will be near mid-6x. The term loan has a required 50% cash flow sweep, which 	
could result in additional debt reduction over the intermediate term. Finally, 	
given Emdeon's high leverage, the rating does not incorporate capacity for 	
debt-financed acquisitions in the near term. 	
	
Liquidity	
We consider Emdeon's liquidity "adequate" (as defined in our criteria), with 	
sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash 	
sources include modest cash balances post refinancing and expected positive 	
annual free operating cash flow in the near term. We expect uses to include 	
modest, growth-related working capital investments, annual capital 	
expenditures of near $60 million, and debt amortization of $13 million per 	
year.	
	
Our assessment of Emdeon's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations, assumptions, and factors: 	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x or more and net 	
sources to be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA. 	
     -- Additional liquidity is provided by availability under the $125 	
million revolving credit facility.	
     -- Based on Emdeon's recurring revenue model and diverse customer base, 	
we believe it can absorb high-impact, low-probability events.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Emdeon, to be 	
published separately on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating trends will remain 	
positive as a result of its highly recurring revenue and broad customer base 	
and that Emdeon will maintain adjusted leverage at or below current levels. We 	
would consider an upgrade if the company can maintain its revenue growth and 	
stable margins over time, such that adjusted leverage declines to near the 5x 	
range. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Emdeon Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
New Ratings	
	
Emdeon Inc.	
 Senior Secured                                         	
  US$1.301 bil term B-1 bk ln due 2018  BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
  US$125 mil revolving bank ln due 2016 BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Emdeon Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               	
   Recovery Rating                      6

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐