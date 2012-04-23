版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Bunge Ltd outlook to positive

April 23 - Overview	
     -- We believe U.S. grain origination and processing company Bunge will 	
sustain its improved earnings and credit measures despite a slow and uneven 	
recovery in its Sugar & Bioenergy segment and the possibility of less 	
agribusiness volumes in South America given the likelihood of a smaller 	
soybean harvest in that region.	
     -- We are affirming the ratings on the company, including the 'BBB-' 	
corporate credit rating.	
     -- We are also revising the outlook to positive, reflecting our belief 	
that we could raise the ratings if the company can sustain its improved credit 	
measures and maintain a strong liquidity profile.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all ratings on 	
White Plains, N.Y.-based Bunge Ltd., including the 'BBB-' corporate
credit 	
rating. At the same time, we revised our outlook for Bunge to positive from 	
stable. Bunge had reported debt of about $4 billion at Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision to positive reflects our opinion that Bunge will sustain 	
and possibly grow its current adjusted EBITDA base of about $1.7 billion and 	
maintain its improved credit measures, including an adjusted debt to EBITDA 	
ratio of about 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of close to 	
or more than 30%. These ratios are within the indicative ratio ranges for the 	
company's "intermediate" financial risk profile, including a debt to EBITDA 	
ratio range of 2x-3x and an FFO/debt ratio range of 30%-45%. Moreover, we 	
believe Bunge will maintain a "strong" liquidity profile, including 	
maintaining minimum available committed credit capacity on average of about $1 	
billion to meet any unforeseen commodity-related liquidity calls.	
	
Our ratings on Bunge reflect our opinion that the company has a "satisfactory" 	
business risk profile and an intermediate financial risk profile (as our 	
criteria define the terms). Key credit factors considered in Bunge's business 	
risk assessment include the company's global leadership position in grain 	
origination and processing, particularly in soybean crushing and distribution, 	
and regional diversification, which we believe the company will continue to 	
invest in, including key grain origination and distribution locations 	
globally. (Recent examples of this include the recently built grain and port 	
terminals in Washington State, Vietnam, and the Ukraine.) Additionally, Bunge 	
is exposed to commodity and pricing risk, as well as the impact of weather on 	
input costs, which creates earnings volatility.  	
	
Bunge's earnings are subject to global crop conditions, particularly in North 	
and South America, where a significant portion of its grains originate. 	
Therefore, crop shortages in these regions could lead to lower processing and 	
merchandising volumes earnings. Additional grain commodity costs can be 	
volatile, which can lead to significant working capital needs (during 	
inflationary periods). Nonetheless, we believe Bunge's prudent approach to 	
risk management enables the company to maintain adequate liquidity despite the 	
commodity price volatility inherent in its business.	
	
Since disposing of the majority of its fertilizer assets in 2010, the company 	
has sustained an EBITDA of more than $1.5 billion, including Agribusiness 	
segment EBITDA of more than $1 billion, while modestly growing its Food & 	
Ingredients segment. The company's Sugar & Bioenergy segment continues to 	
underperform, reflecting plant utilization rates well below capacity given 	
tight domestic sugar cane supplies because of drought conditions in Brazil. We 	
believe Sugar & Bioenergy earnings will slowly improve, which, together with 	
relatively stable contribution from the company's Agribusiness and Food & 	
Ingredients segments, should result in EBITDA of more than $1.7 billion in 	
2012. 	
	
Our current base-case projections for Bunge in 2012 include the following 	
assumptions:	
     -- Relatively stable earnings contribution from the company's key 	
Agribusiness segment as a decent North American harvest partially offsets the 	
negative effects of a weaker South American soybean harvest;	
     -- A meaningful rebound in the company's Sugar & Bioenergy segments, 	
reflecting improved capacity utilization rates and more than a 15% rebound in 	
sugarcane processing volumes at its sugar mills; and	
     -- Modest free cash flow in 2012 of close to $300 million, reflecting 	
lower working capital cash sources year over year and continued capital 	
expenditures of more than $1 billion	
	
Bunge's intermediate financial risk profile reflects our belief that the 	
company will sustain current credit measures, including an adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x and FFO to total debt ratio of more than 30% in 	
fiscal 2012 and beyond. These ratios are relatively unchanged when compared 	
with the same respective ratios of 2.5x and 35.3% for the fiscal year ended 	
Dec. 31, 2011. (A portion of Bunge's short-term debt balances are netted 	
against a portion of its readily marketable grain inventories when calculating 	
credit measures). We expect share repurchases to be nominal and annual 	
dividends to total about $190 million.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Bunge has "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 12-24 	
months. Our view of Bunge's liquidity primarily reflects its available cash 	
balances and significant committed credit availability, which should allow the 	
company to fund any unanticipated working capital increases while maintaining 	
capital expenditures near current levels. 	
	
Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations:	
     -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash 	
flow, and revolving credit availability) will exceed 1.5x over the next year;	
     -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 	
EBITDA were to decline by 70%;	
     -- Sufficient covenant headroom on the company's financial covenants; and	
     -- Well established and solid relationships with banks and a generally 	
high standing in the credit markets.	
	
Cash sources include excess cash of about $350 million, $3.1 billion of 	
borrowing availability on its committed working capital lines ($1.8 billion of 	
which matures in 2014, the remainder in 2016), and our estimate of about $1.4 	
billion in projected FFO in fiscal 2012. We believe these sources would be 	
sufficient to cover annual capital expenditures of more than $1 billion and 	
unanticipated working capital uses and/or the potential for other liquidity 	
calls of $2 billion, while allowing for continued dividend payments of about 	
$190 million annually.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our opinion that we could raise the ratings if 	
Bunge can sustain its improved credit measures. We believe Bunge will 	
sustain--if not improve--its current EBITDA levels and improve its Sugar & 	
Bioenergy earnings, which should allow it to maintain current credit measures, 	
including an adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x and an FFO/debt ratio 	
of close to or more than 30%. We believe this could occur if Agribusiness and 	
Food & Ingredients reported EBITDA remains above $1.4 billion, while the 	
company improves sugar cane crush volumes to closer to 17 million metric tons, 	
leading to Sugar & Bioenergy EBITDA of more than $250 million.  	
	
Alternatively, we could revise the outlook back to stable if the company does 	
not sustain its current earnings, leading to a debt to EBITDA ratio more than 	
3x and an FFO to debt ratio well below 30%. We believe this could occur if 	
weak Sugar & Bioenergy segment earning persist while Agribusiness earnings 	
decline by more than 10% because of an unforeseen combination of weak North 	
and South American origination volumes.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Bunge Ltd.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Positive/--   BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Bunge Ltd.	
 Preference Stock                       BB                 	
	
Bunge Limited Finance Corp.	
Bunge N.A. Finance L.P.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

