TEXT-S&P revises Bunge Ltd outlook to positive

April 23 - Overview -- We believe U.S. grain origination and processing company Bunge will sustain its improved earnings and credit measures despite a slow and uneven recovery in its Sugar & Bioenergy segment and the possibility of less agribusiness volumes in South America given the likelihood of a smaller soybean harvest in that region. -- We are affirming the ratings on the company, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating. -- We are also revising the outlook to positive, reflecting our belief that we could raise the ratings if the company can sustain its improved credit measures and maintain a strong liquidity profile. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all ratings on White Plains, N.Y.-based Bunge Ltd., including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we revised our outlook for Bunge to positive from stable. Bunge had reported debt of about $4 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. Rationale The outlook revision to positive reflects our opinion that Bunge will sustain and possibly grow its current adjusted EBITDA base of about $1.7 billion and maintain its improved credit measures, including an adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of close to or more than 30%. These ratios are within the indicative ratio ranges for the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile, including a debt to EBITDA ratio range of 2x-3x and an FFO/debt ratio range of 30%-45%. Moreover, we believe Bunge will maintain a "strong" liquidity profile, including maintaining minimum available committed credit capacity on average of about $1 billion to meet any unforeseen commodity-related liquidity calls. Our ratings on Bunge reflect our opinion that the company has a "satisfactory" business risk profile and an intermediate financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms). Key credit factors considered in Bunge's business risk assessment include the company's global leadership position in grain origination and processing, particularly in soybean crushing and distribution, and regional diversification, which we believe the company will continue to invest in, including key grain origination and distribution locations globally. (Recent examples of this include the recently built grain and port terminals in Washington State, Vietnam, and the Ukraine.) Additionally, Bunge is exposed to commodity and pricing risk, as well as the impact of weather on input costs, which creates earnings volatility. Bunge's earnings are subject to global crop conditions, particularly in North and South America, where a significant portion of its grains originate. Therefore, crop shortages in these regions could lead to lower processing and merchandising volumes earnings. Additional grain commodity costs can be volatile, which can lead to significant working capital needs (during inflationary periods). Nonetheless, we believe Bunge's prudent approach to risk management enables the company to maintain adequate liquidity despite the commodity price volatility inherent in its business. Since disposing of the majority of its fertilizer assets in 2010, the company has sustained an EBITDA of more than $1.5 billion, including Agribusiness segment EBITDA of more than $1 billion, while modestly growing its Food & Ingredients segment. The company's Sugar & Bioenergy segment continues to underperform, reflecting plant utilization rates well below capacity given tight domestic sugar cane supplies because of drought conditions in Brazil. We believe Sugar & Bioenergy earnings will slowly improve, which, together with relatively stable contribution from the company's Agribusiness and Food & Ingredients segments, should result in EBITDA of more than $1.7 billion in 2012. Our current base-case projections for Bunge in 2012 include the following assumptions: -- Relatively stable earnings contribution from the company's key Agribusiness segment as a decent North American harvest partially offsets the negative effects of a weaker South American soybean harvest; -- A meaningful rebound in the company's Sugar & Bioenergy segments, reflecting improved capacity utilization rates and more than a 15% rebound in sugarcane processing volumes at its sugar mills; and -- Modest free cash flow in 2012 of close to $300 million, reflecting lower working capital cash sources year over year and continued capital expenditures of more than $1 billion Bunge's intermediate financial risk profile reflects our belief that the company will sustain current credit measures, including an adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x and FFO to total debt ratio of more than 30% in fiscal 2012 and beyond. These ratios are relatively unchanged when compared with the same respective ratios of 2.5x and 35.3% for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. (A portion of Bunge's short-term debt balances are netted against a portion of its readily marketable grain inventories when calculating credit measures). We expect share repurchases to be nominal and annual dividends to total about $190 million. Liquidity We believe Bunge has "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 12-24 months. Our view of Bunge's liquidity primarily reflects its available cash balances and significant committed credit availability, which should allow the company to fund any unanticipated working capital increases while maintaining capital expenditures near current levels. Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit availability) will exceed 1.5x over the next year; -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 70%; -- Sufficient covenant headroom on the company's financial covenants; and -- Well established and solid relationships with banks and a generally high standing in the credit markets. Cash sources include excess cash of about $350 million, $3.1 billion of borrowing availability on its committed working capital lines ($1.8 billion of which matures in 2014, the remainder in 2016), and our estimate of about $1.4 billion in projected FFO in fiscal 2012. We believe these sources would be sufficient to cover annual capital expenditures of more than $1 billion and unanticipated working capital uses and/or the potential for other liquidity calls of $2 billion, while allowing for continued dividend payments of about $190 million annually. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our opinion that we could raise the ratings if Bunge can sustain its improved credit measures. We believe Bunge will sustain--if not improve--its current EBITDA levels and improve its Sugar & Bioenergy earnings, which should allow it to maintain current credit measures, including an adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x and an FFO/debt ratio of close to or more than 30%. We believe this could occur if Agribusiness and Food & Ingredients reported EBITDA remains above $1.4 billion, while the company improves sugar cane crush volumes to closer to 17 million metric tons, leading to Sugar & Bioenergy EBITDA of more than $250 million. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook back to stable if the company does not sustain its current earnings, leading to a debt to EBITDA ratio more than 3x and an FFO to debt ratio well below 30%. We believe this could occur if weak Sugar & Bioenergy segment earning persist while Agribusiness earnings decline by more than 10% because of an unforeseen combination of weak North and South American origination volumes. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings--And Their Role In The Financial Markets, April 15, 2008 -- Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Bunge Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Bunge Ltd. Preference Stock BB Bunge Limited Finance Corp. Bunge N.A. Finance L.P. Senior Unsecured BBB-