TEXT-S&P rates Biomet's $500 mln senior sub notes 'B-'

Sept. 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
Warsaw, Ind.-based medical products manufacturer Biomet Inc.'s $500
million senior subordinated notes maturing 2020 its 'B-' issue-level rating (two
notches below the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned
this debt a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible
recovery (0 to 10%) for noteholders in the event of a payment default.
In addition, our 'B-' rating on the company's 6.5% senior unsecured notes
following its proposed $825 million add-on to the issue remains unchanged. The
recovery rating remains unchanged at '6'.
Market conditions will determine the coupon on the senior subordinated notes.
The senior subordinated notes will rank equally with the company's existing
and future senior subordinated indebtedness, while the senior unsecured notes
will rank equally with the company's existing and future senior unsecured
indebtedness. We expect proceeds to fund the purchase of all of the company's
10% senior notes maturing 2017 and up to $500 million of the 11.625% senior
subordinated notes maturing 2017. We do not expect the offering to
meaningfully alter Biomet's outstanding debt, recovery prospects, or credit
metrics, which include pro forma total adjusted debt to EBITDA of roughly 6x.
Moreover, we believe debt leverage will remain consistent with the company's
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile (partially defined as adjusted debt
to EBITDA of more than 5x).
The corporate credit rating on Biomet is 'B+' and the rating outlook is
stable. The 'B+' rating reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, according to our
criteria. Biomet's satisfactory business risk profile reflects pricing
pressure and the company's somewhat narrow focus in the orthopedic industry,
in addition to the relatively stable nature of its industry, Biomet's
relatively full orthopedic product offerings, and favorable long-term volume
trends. The financial risk profile and corporate credit rating reflect our
expectation for minimal debt reduction. Our fiscal 2013 forecast for adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt is between 5% and 10%, well within
the less-than-12% guideline for a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
In our opinion, this key debt protection measure will not improve because of
our expectation of modest revenue growth and pricing pressure that will
constrain EBITDA expansion and significant improvements in cash flow in fiscal
2013.
Fiscal 2012 revenue growth of 3% in constant currency was consistent with our
expectations. Constant-currency revenue growth improved to 5% in the May 2012
quarter, which we believe reflects improved industry growth and some market
share gains for Biomet, likely related to the launch of new products and the
near completion of the trend away from metal-on-metal hips. We believe revenue
growth will remain in the low- to mid-single digits in fiscal 2013, slightly
above our expectations for the industry. We believe EBITDA margins, including
our usual adjustments, could remain relatively flat (excluding the impact of
the Affordable Care Act 2.3% medical device tax), despite ongoing pricing
pressures. We expect debt leverage to remain relatively flat in fiscal 2013.
(For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research report
on Biomet Inc., published July 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect, on the Global
Credit Portal.)
RATINGS LIST
Biomet Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
$1.825B 6.5% sr unsecd nts due 2020 B-
Recovery Rating 6
New Rating
Biomet Inc.
$500M sr sub nts due 2020 B-
Recovery Rating 6
