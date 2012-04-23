TEXT-S&P affirms Banco do Nordeste do Brasil ratings

Overview -- We are affirming our global scale 'BBB/A-3' and national scale 'brAAA' issuer credit ratings on Banco do Nordeste do Brasil. Also, we are raising the bank's stand-alone credit profile to 'bbb'. -- Our ratings on the bank reflect its support from its majority shareholder, the government of Brazil, and the bank's adequate business position, strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, below-average funding, and adequate liquidity. -- In our view, the global scale ratings on the bank will move in tandem with the sovereign ratings on the Federative Republic of Brazil. Rating Action On April 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its global scale 'BBB/A-3' and national scale 'brAAA' issuer credit ratings on Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. (BNB). The outlook on global and national scale ratings is stable. The ratings affirmation follows the revision of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on BNB to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on BNB on the belief that it has a very high likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the government of Brazil in case of need, and on the bank's adequate business position, strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position and below-average funding and adequate liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk assessment of '5' reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the Brazilian economic authorities' flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. We believe these potential risks remain manageable, and that the central bank's proactive stance has contained them. Our assessment of industry risk at '3' benefits from Brazil's sound regulation and good regulatory track record, and the high and stable share of core deposits supporting the Brazilian banking industry. We consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive factor. We believe BNB has a very high likelihood of receiving extraordinary government support in case of need. In our view, the bank is a government-related entity with a "very important" role for, and "very strong" link to, the government. The bank exercises a public policy role in promoting development in Northeast Brazil. Although it is organized as a commercial bank, its primary role is to act as financial agent for federal funds earmarked to finance individuals and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in the region, and to fund social and financial programs. We incorporate BNB's importance as a regional development bank and its ownership by Brazil into our rating on the bank. BNB's business position is adequate. It was established in 1952 as a public regional financial institution that funds investments and articulates policies with local governments to promote economic growth and reduce poverty in Brazil's northeastern region. With approximately Brazilian reais (R$) 26,4 billion in assets, BNB is the 15th-largest financial institution in the country, accounting for less than 1% of the Brazilian financial system's assets as of December 2011. It operates long-term investment lending, short-term financing, microcredit, and personal credit, and is the main provider of long-term loans to SMEs, low-income families, and the agricultural segment in the region. It is constitutionally obligated to operate in the country's Northeast, which results in geographic concentration. However, the region is growing faster than the country's average. BNB has a symbiotic relationship with Fundo Constitucional de Financiamento do Nordeste (FNE), a fund that constitutionally receives 1.8% of the country's income and services taxes to develop the Northeast region. The bank is responsible for managing the fund's cash and liquidity and credit operations, for which the bank receives a fee. The bank and the fund share the risk in some credit operations, for which BNB also receives a fee for guaranteeing part of that risk. This contributes to BNB's profitability to be less dependent on its own credit origination, helping it pass through stressful market times to continue with its mission of helping the development of the Northeast region of Brazil. Our assessment of capital and earnings as strong balances BNB's strong capital ratios against its dependence on Tier 2 instruments and its loan portfolio, which is riskier than those of commercial banks because of BNB's social and economic role. Based on the characteristics of its loan portfolio, we expect BNB's credit quality to be more sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, particularly to income in the Northeast and, eventually, to government actions. This was noticed in the beginning of the year when the federal government required government-owned banks to reduce their interest rates in order to help react to the economic slowdown. As of December 2011, nonperforming loans to total loans were 3%, down from 3.9% in June 2011, retaking a downward trend in performance since 2005. Net charge-offs to total loans were 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively, for the same periods. Our assessment of capital also considers the R$1 billion in subordinated debt at FNE and an R$1 billion hybrid instrument held by the federal government. The Brazilian Central Bank approved the latter as Tier 2 capital at the beginning of 2011, significantly increasing the bank's capitalization for future growth, as the regulatory ratio increased to 16.5% in December 2011 from 13.6% in December 2010. Our risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF) ratio was above 11% as of December 2011, an adequate level that included the hybrid and subordinated debt as capital and the slower loan portfolio growth in the year, while for the next two years, we expect the RACF will be between 10% and 11%. Overall, we think capitalization will remain strong while BNB manages its asset quality, given its public policy role. Our risk position assessment for BNB is at adequate. Though riskier than the assets in commercial banks' portfolios, BNB's assets have shown adequate quality, in our view. This has improved since 2005, except for June 2011, when we noticed a small deterioration. In December 2011, nonperforming levels dropped again, to 2.9% of the total credit portfolio, the second-lowest annual level in its history. In this regard, we highlight the bank's public policy role as a development bank focused on financing investment deals, SMEs, and low-income families in the northeastern region. Loan-loss reserves have historically been conservative, at 175% in December 2009, 202% in December 2010 and 181% in December 2011. This assessment also considers the bank's exposure to big investment deals because of the need for infrastructure projects in the region and a concentration of large exposures in the credit portfolio. BNB has below-average funding and adequate liquidity. The bank has adequate liquidity policies, in our view, with minimum liquidity sufficient to cover withdrawals and maturing 90-day obligations, and liquid assets have historically been well above that. As of December 2011, liquid assets covered 70% of total deposits (excluding government bonds that belong to FNE as part of a conservative approach), a level we view as adequate. On the funding side, the bank has a large reliance on government resources, such as special deposits and debt with the government. Its funding profile (excluding equity) consists of 57% deposits, 7% hybrid instruments, and 8% subordinated debt. Among the deposits, time deposits account for 76%, savings 15%, and retail and interbank deposits 9%. The maturing of the time deposits is comfortable too, with 85.4% of them maturing beyond 720 days, excluding FAT resources. These account for around 9% of time deposits and are resources from a workforce fund from which the bank receives deposits to use in certain development programs. These deposits are unlike to be withdrawn as they are part of the region's development strategy and are used to increase employment. Finally, only 4.6% of the bank's deposits had liquidity condition, which adds to the bank's favorable funding structure. Outlook The stable outlook on BNB reflects the outlook on the foreign currency sovereign rating on the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3, local currency: A-/Stable/A-2). Based on the bank's stand-alone credit quality and the expectation of government support, the ratings and outlook on BNB will reflect any movements in the foreign currency sovereign rating on Brazil. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-3 SACP bbb Anchor bbb Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating Global scale BBB/Stable/A-3 National scale brAAA/Stable/-- Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. Senior Unsecured BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.