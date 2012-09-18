TEXT-S&P revises Selective Insurance Group outlook to negative

Overview
-- The capital position of Selective Insurance Group Inc.'s operating
subsidiaries has significantly weakened, in our view, due to a modest decline
in statutory surplus and increased risk charges for underwriting risk, asset
risk, and property catastrophe exposure.
-- As a result, we are revising the outlook to negative from stable. At
the same time, we are affirming our ratings on Selective Insurance Group and
its operating companies.
-- We expect capital adequacy to improve to a level commensurate with the
rating.
Rating Action
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A'
financial strength rating on Branchville, N.J.-based Selective Insurance Co.
of America and its affiliates (Selective) and the 'BBB' counterparty credit
rating on Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI). At the same time, we revised
the outlook to negative from stable.
Rationale
Our ratings on Selective and SIGI reflect the group's strong competitive
position in some Mid-Atlantic states, strong relationships with independent
agents, and strong financial flexibility.
The negative outlook reflects our view of the group's significantly weakened
capital position stemming from both a modest decline in statutory surplus and
the increased charges for underwriting risk, asset risk, and property
catastrophe exposure as measured by Standard & Poor's capital adequacy model.
Currently, the company's capital is redundant at the 'BBB' level.
Selective maintains a strong competitive position in the small to midsize
commercial insurance markets in certain Mid-Atlantic states. The company is an
attractive regional carrier to its independent agents because of the ease and
speed of business flow through its efficient technology and the seamless
integration of policy-level transactions into its underwriting systems. The
personal lines business, however, continues to produce underwriting losses and
is a weakness to the group's overall operating profitability. Selective has a
substantial business concentration in the Mid-Atlantic region, particularly in
New Jersey, which generated about 25% of total 2011 net premiums written
(NPW), increasing the company's vulnerability to regulatory, competition, and
natural catastrophes.
Operating performance improved in the first half of 2012 due to lower
catastrophe losses. As of June 30, 2012, Selective's statutory combined ratio
was 102.7%--it was 106.7% for full-year 2011. SIGI employs a modest amount of
financial leverage in its capital structure. As of June 30, 2012, financial
leverage was 22.2% and fixed-charge coverage was 4.2%.
Outlook
We believe that Selective will sustain its strong competitive advantage and
boost its NPW by roughly 12% for 2012, with a more modest increase for 2013
primarily on growth in NPW from the recently acquired surplus lines business.
We expect the company to continue gradually reducing its concentration in the
Mid-Atlantic states. Assuming no further catastrophe losses this year, we
expect Selective's statutory combined ratio for full-year 2012 to be 102%-103%
(including three to four percentage points of catastrophe losses) and its
statutory return on revenue to be 5%-6%. As a result of significant
catastrophe losses in the past few years for many regional property/casualty
insurers, including Selective, we believe the company's operating earnings
profile will remain volatile in the coming months. We also expect capital
adequacy to improve to a level commensurate with the rating. If the company
performs materially below these expectations, we could lower the rating in the
next 12 to 24 months.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/--
Selective Insurance Co. of America
Selective Way Insurance Co.
Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast
Selective Insurance Co. of South Carolina
Selective Insurance Co. of NY
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A/Negative/-- A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A/Negative/-- A/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB
Junior Subordinated BB+
