版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 22:49 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts ASG Consolidated to 'B-'

April 24 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based ASG Consolidated LLC's fiscal 2011 operating results 	
reflect the company's lower-than-anticipated catch volumes, related operating 	
inefficiencies, rising fuel costs, and lower product pricing.	
     -- Despite some improvement following a recent amendment, we believe the 	
potential for lower operating performance continues into 2012, and could 	
pressure financial covenants.	
     -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on ASG Consolidated LLC 	
and its subsidiary, American Seafoods Group LLC, to 'B-'. In addition, we are 	
lowering our secured debt ratings on ASG to 'B+', and lowering the 	
subordinated debt rating to 'B-'. At the same time, we are removing all 	
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that operating 	
performance will gradually improve as total allowable catch levels continue to 	
return to historical averages and as prices rebound over the next few years. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Seattle, Wash.-based ASG Consolidated LLC and its wholly 	
owned subsidiary, American Seafoods Group LLC (ASG), to 'B-' from 'B'. 	
	
In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on ASG's senior secured debt, 	
consisting of its revolving credit and term loan facilities, to 'B+' (two 	
notches higher than the corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery 	
rating remains '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we lowered our 	
issue-level rating on ASG's senior subordinated notes to 'B-' (the same as the 	
corporate credit rating) from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating 	
our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. 	
	
We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with 	
negative implications on Dec. 5, 2011, because of our financial covenant 	
cushion concerns. 	
	
The outlook is stable. At Dec. 31, 2011, ASG Consolidated had approximately 	
$828 million of total debt outstanding.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our concerns regarding ASG Consolidated's recent 	
weakened operating results, very aggressive financial policies, continued 	
tight covenant cushion in 2011, and the potential for covenants to tighten 	
again in 2012 if operating performance does not improve. We had expected ASG's 	
covenant cushion to improve in 2011 as a result of higher total allowable 	
catch (TAC) levels for fiscal 2011, which we anticipated would contribute to 	
higher EBITDA. However, leverage remains very high. The company's working 	
capital borrowings on its revolver were high, and its fiscal 2011 operating 	
results were weaker than our expectations, primarily because of the company's 	
inability to fill its TAC, a decline in "block" frozen fish and surimi product 	
prices, and higher realized foreign exchange losses. While we acknowledge the 	
near-term benefits of the company's recent hedging realignment transactions 	
and credit agreement amendment, which provided some covenant relief, we 	
estimate that operating performance may not improve sufficiently to restore 	
adequate cushion on the company's financial covenants even at the recently 	
amended test levels. Also, while the company's conversion of foreign currency 	
hedges into interest rate swaps enhances its near-term liquidity, it creates 	
future cash payment obligations.	
	
We estimate ASG Consolidated's amended leverage and fixed charge coverage 	
covenants each had a covenant cushion of less than 15% at Dec. 31, 2011, and 	
we expect the company will experience difficulty in maintaining cushions above 	
that level during fiscal 2012. We estimate ASG Consolidated's ratio of 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA (which includes our standard operating leases 	
adjustment and excludes net foreign exchange gains and losses) was about 7.0x 	
at the end of fiscal 2011, up from about 6.6x the prior year. Adjusting EBITDA 	
to include realized net foreign exchange gains and losses results in 	
comparable leverage ratios of 8.8x and 7.7x at the end of years 2011 and 2010, 	
respectively.	
	
The ratings on ASG Consolidated, ASG, and the co-issuer of the company's 	
senior subordinated notes, American Seafoods Finance Inc., reflect Standard & 	
Poor's view that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" 	
and its business risk profile is "weak." Key credit factors in our assessment 	
of ASG Consolidated's business risk profile include the company's narrow 	
product focus and its participation in the commodity-oriented, highly 	
regulated, and somewhat volatile commercial fishing industry. We believe ASG 	
Consolidated is the largest and lowest-cost producer in the industry, and 	
benefits from geographic and customer diversity. The company's geographic 	
distribution of revenues in 2011 included 38% in the U.S., 26% in Europe, and 	
24% in Japan.	
	
ASG Consolidated is a vertically integrated seafood harvesting, processing, 	
and marketing company that operates catcher-processor vessels that participate 	
in the largest commercial fishery in U.S. waters. It is our opinion that the 	
company has a narrow product focus as a participant in the commodity-oriented 	
fishing industry. We believe ASG's products are subject to volatility, given 	
supply-and-demand vagaries and worldwide pricing that can affect financial 	
performance. ASG Consolidated benefits from its strong position in the U.S. 	
Bering Sea pollock fishery and from regulatory support under the American 	
Fisheries Act (AFA), which became permanent federal law in 2001. The AFA 	
created a more rational, stable, and profitable operating environment by 	
limiting the number of vessels operating in the fishery and, thus, reducing 	
some of ASG Consolidated's operating risk. Still, we believe the company's 	
ability to expand its core pollock harvesting operations to leverage its 	
existing scale is limited to either the purchase of fishing quota rights or 	
legislative change. 	
	
ASG Consolidated's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the 	
company's significant debt burden, a very aggressive financial policy, and 	
less than adequate liquidity. ASG Consolidated's credit measures have weakened 	
as a result of the more recent decline in operating results. Increased 	
revolver borrowings for elevated working capital needs contributed to the 	
company's higher debt levels in 2011 and credit protection measures are weak 	
for the rating category. We estimate the ratio of lease-adjusted total debt to 	
EBITDA was about 7.0x at year-end 2011, up from 6.6x the prior year, and 	
remains above the indicative leverage ratio for a highly leveraged financial 	
risk profile of greater than 5x. ASG Consolidated's capital structure includes 	
$125 million of 15% payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, which continue to accrue 	
interest. We also estimate that for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, the ratio of 	
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was weak at about 6.4%, up 	
from about 3.9% the prior year, and below the indicative ratio of less than 	
12% for a highly leveraged financial risk profile.	
	
During the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, total sales increased about 14%, at-sea 	
processing revenue increased 13%, and land-based processing increased 15%. The 	
increase in pollock TAC to a more normalized level drove increases in pollock 	
block, surimi, and roe sales volumes. Lower surimi and block pricing, and the 	
company's exit from its cod longline operations, partially offset the volume 	
increases. We estimate adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding the impact of net 	
foreign exchange losses and gains) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, 	
declined to about 24.2% from 28.0% during the prior year. Adjusting EBITDA to 	
include realized net foreign exchange gains and losses results in comparable 	
EBITDA margins of 19.4% and 24.1% for the years 2011 and 2010, respectively. 	
ASG Consolidated's reported decline in fiscal 2011 EBITDA reflects the 	
company's inability to catch its full TAC allocation and related operating 	
inefficiencies, increased fuel prices, and increased realized losses on 	
foreign currency hedges. (ASG Consolidated is a private company and does not 	
publish financial statements).	
	
We believe ASG Consolidated's 2012 operating results will reflect the 	
company's Good Harbor Fillet Co. asset acquisition and TAC near the 2011 	
level. Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's 2012 forecast include:	
     -- Revenue growth near 5%, reflecting volume improvements and about a 1% 	
increase in pricing;	
     -- EBITDA margin near 24% (before any adjustment for net derivatives 	
gains or losses);	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $25 million; and	
     -- Positive free operating cash flow that has improved from 2011.	
	
Based on our forecast, we expect ASG Consolidated's adjusted leverage will 	
remain well above 5.5x and its ratio of FFO to total debt will remain below 	
12% during 2012, and we believe the covenant cushion could remain tight. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe ASG Consolidated's liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in 	
our criteria, based on our estimate of EBITDA cushion for the quarter ended 	
Dec. 31, 2011, of less than 10% under its financial covenants and the 	
potential for covenant cushion to remain below 15% if operating weakness 	
persists. 	
	
Our assessment of ASG Consolidated's liquidity profile incorporates the 	
following expectations, assumptions, and factors:	
	
     -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate ASG Consolidated had a covenant 	
cushion of less than 10% on its secured leverage and fixed-charge coverage 	
covenants, and under 15% cushion on its total leverage covenant, after 	
adjusting to reflect the recent credit agreement amendment. The next step down 	
for both leverage covenants is in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012. 	
     -- If operating performance does not improve and if net realized 	
derivative losses continue to rise, we believe that covenant cushion levels 	
could remain below 15%. 	
     -- We expect ASG Consolidated's sources of liquidity over the next 12 	
months to exceed its uses by about 1.2x. 	
     -- We estimate sources of cash are likely to exceed cash uses for the 	
next 12 months.	
     -- The company has moderate debt maturities over the near term.	
     -- The company has well-established relationships with its banks, in our 	
view.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, ASG Consolidated had about $1.3 million of cash and we 	
estimate the company had about $25.8 million available under its $85 million 	
revolving facility, reflecting $57.8 million drawn on the facility and $1.4 	
million of outstanding letters of credit. The company generally reduces its 	
revolving credit facility balance and decreases its working capital in the 	
fourth quarter of its fiscal year, following its fishing seasons. We believe 	
ASG Consolidated will generate sufficient cash flow from operations to fund 	
its capital expenditures (which we expect to be about $25 million over the 	
near term) and required debt repayments. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue-level ratings on ASG's senior secured debt, consisting of its 	
revolving credit and term loan facilities, are 'B+' (two notches higher than 	
the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our 	
expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. Our issue-level rating on ASG's senior subordinated notes is 'B-' 	
(the same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4', 	
indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report 	
on ASG Consolidated to be published following the release of this report on 	
RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will 	
gradually improve as TAC levels continue to return to historical averages and 	
as prices rebound over the next few years. Although we believe leverage will 	
remain high, we expect ASG Consolidated to improve and sustain covenant 	
cushion levels at more than 10% over the next year. We could consider lowering 	
the ratings if operating performance deteriorates, if liquidity weakens, and 	
if covenant cushion remains tight or declines to below 5% (which we estimate 	
could occur if bank credit agreement adjusted EBITDA declined by 12.5% or more 	
and debt levels remain unchanged). We believe reduced catch volumes, an 	
inability to fill the company's TAC allocation, rising fuel costs, and 	
declines in product prices could create such conditions. 	
	
Alternatively, although unlikely over the near term, we could consider raising 	
the rating if the company demonstrates sustained stronger operating 	
performance, improves and maintains its financial covenants cushion to at 	
least 15%, reduces and sustains debt leverage at less than 5.5x, and maintains 	
a financial policy consistent with a higher rating. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria for Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                              To             From	
ASG Consolidated LLC	
 Corporate credit rating      B-/Stable/--   B/Watch Neg/--	
	
American Seafoods Group LLC	
 Corporate credit rating      B-/Stable/--   B/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior secured               B+             BB-/Watch Neg	
   Recovery rating            1              1	
	
American Seafoods Group LLC	
American Seafoods Finance Inc.	
 Subordinated                 B-             B/Watch Neg	
   Recovery rating            4              4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐