TEXT-S&P rates Levi Strauss proposed notes 'B+'

April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'B+' rating (same as the corporate credit rating) to San Francisco-based
Levi Strauss & Co.'s proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We
are also assigning our '4' recovery rating to the proposed issue, indicating our
expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%) in the event of a
payment default. The ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions.	
	
The company has indicated that it plans to use proceeds from this debt 	
issuance to repay outstanding debt obligations, including the company's $350 	
million senior notes due 2016. As such, we expect debt levels to remain 	
relatively unchanged at about $1.9 billion following this offering.	
	
The ratings on Levi Strauss reflect our view that the company's financial 	
profile continues to be "aggressive," particularly since the company's balance 	
sheet remains highly leveraged and we expect cash flow protections measures to 	
continue to be weak. In addition, we continue to consider Levi Strauss' 	
business risk profile to be "weak," given its continuing participation in the 	
highly competitive denim and casual pants market, which is subject to fashion 	
risk and still-weak consumer spending, and our expectation that the company's 	
business focus will remain narrow. We believe the company benefits from its 	
strong, well-recognized Levi's brand, long operating history, and distribution 	
channel diversity (both by retail customer and geography).	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Levi Strauss & Co.	
 Corporate credit rating         B+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Assigned	
Levi Strauss & Co.	
 Senior unsecured	
 $350 mil. notes due 2022        B+	
   Recovery rating               4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

