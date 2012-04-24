TEXT-S&P says Motiva ratings unchanged after add-on

April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'A-1' rating on U.S. petroleum refiner and marketer Motiva Enterprises LLC's (A/Stable/A-1) 3(a)(3) commercial paper (CP) program remains unchanged. Motiva recently increased its CP program to $1.5 billion from $1.0 billion, and our rating takes this increase into account. Motiva fully backs up its commercial paper and tax-exempt debt, and has backed up the program increase with an on-demand facility from affiliate Shell Petroleum N.V. Motiva will use the expanded size to manage higher working capital needs based on current feedstock use and ramp up of the new Port Arthur refinery. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Motiva Enterprises LLC Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 Senior Unsecured A $1.5 Bil. 3(a)(3) Commercial Paper Program A-1