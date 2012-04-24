版本:
TEXT-S&P says Motiva ratings unchanged after add-on

April 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'A-1'
rating on U.S. petroleum refiner and marketer Motiva Enterprises LLC's 
 (A/Stable/A-1) 3(a)(3) commercial paper (CP) program remains
unchanged. Motiva recently increased its CP program to $1.5 	
billion from $1.0 billion, and our rating takes this increase into account. 	
Motiva fully backs up its commercial paper and tax-exempt debt, and has backed 	
up the program increase with an on-demand facility from affiliate Shell 	
Petroleum N.V. Motiva will use the expanded size to manage higher working 	
capital needs based on current feedstock use and ramp up of the new Port 	
Arthur refinery.	
	

RATINGS LIST	
	
Motiva Enterprises LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                             A/Stable/A-1	
 Senior Unsecured                                    A	
 $1.5 Bil. 3(a)(3) Commercial Paper Program          A-1

