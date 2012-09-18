TEXT-S&P assigns Rockwood Specialties 'BB' rating

Sept 18 - Overview
-- Specialty chemical producer Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. plans to
issue $750 million in senior unsecured notes. We expect proceeds to fund the
planned acquisition of lithium producer Talison Lithium Ltd. for about $732
million, and for general corporate purposes.
-- We are affirming our ratings on Rockwood, including our 'BB+'
corporate credit rating.
-- We are assigning a '5' recovery rating and 'BB' issue rating to the
company's proposed debt.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that financial policy will
support the ratings, and Rockwood's earnings and cash flow generation will be
sustained at levels consistent with the current ratings.
Rating Action
On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. (Rockwood), including its 'BB+' corporate
credit rating. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB' issue rating and our '5'
recovery rating to the company's proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes.
The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation for modest recovery
(10%-30%) in the event of a payment default. The outlook is stable.
We expect the company will use proceeds from the proposed debt issue to fund
the planned $732 million acquisition of Australia based lithium producer,
Talison Lithium Ltd., and for general corporate purposes.
Rationale
The ratings on Princeton, N.J.-based reflect our assessment of the company's
financial risk profile as "significant" and business risk profile as
"satisfactory". Our assessment of Rockwood's financial risk profile includes
an expectation for a continuation of moderate financial policies. We expect
the company's key ratio of funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt to be
about 24% pro forma for the proposed debt and the acquisition. The proposed
increase in debt erodes the cushion in the credit metrics for potential
increases in debt to support growth--the ratio of FFO-to-total debt was
slightly above our expectations at 32% as of June, 30, 2012. Still, we expect
the ratio to remain in the 20% to 30% range considered appropriate at the
rating. We believe that the company's relatively stable EBITDA margins and
steady free cash flow generation will support leverage metrics at these
appropriate levels. In addition, following the Talison acquisition, we expect
Rockwood to revert to its prudent use of debt and maintain leverage metrics
near current levels, including modest outlays for future growth initiatives
and any potential shareholder rewards.
Rockwood has a diverse portfolio of specialty chemicals businesses, bolstered
through acquisitions, divestitures, and the formation of joint ventures.
Examples of portfolio management are the proposed Talison acquisition and a
recent January 2011 divestiture of its plastic compounding business for
approximately $300 million. Rockwood's five major business lines include:
-- Titanium dioxide (25% of revenues)--Rockwood owns about 61% of a joint
venture, which focuses primarily on textile fibers;
-- Performance additives (21% of revenues)--a range of products,
including color pigments, timber treatment chemicals, and clay-based
additives;
-- Surface treatment chemicals (20% of 2011 revenues)--consisting
primarily of metal processing chemicals and services;
-- Ceramics (16% of revenues)--used in medical applications, electronics,
and cutting tools and
-- Lithium(13% of 2011 revenues) - lithium compounds and chemicals,
cesium and other special metals.
The company has favorable market shares, ranking as the number one or two
player in several of its key markets. Rockwood's proprietary manufacturing
technology and long-standing, service-intensive customer relationships have
helped its leadership positions, which in turn have contributed to its lofty
EBITDA margins in the 22% to 25% range. We expect our adjusted EBITDA for
Rockwood in 2012 to be at approximately similar levels to 2011 EBITDA of about
$880 million based on the following assumptions:
-- Approximately flat (relative to 2011) EBITDA across divisions,
including lithium, specialty. and advanced ceramics.
-- Weaker titanium dioxide EBITDA in 2012. In the titanium dioxide
business, we expect ongoing issues with customer destocking and reduced demand
to continue in 2012. However, we expect this softness in demand to be
temporary and our belief is that the fundamental supply-demand balance favors
existing producers. Our expectation is for 2013 EBITDA to improve over 2012
levels.
Rockwood also benefits from its operational diversity and a range of end-user
customers in sectors including metals, automobile, construction, and medical.
Approximately 80% of revenues are from overseas markets, most notably Germany
with more than 50% of revenue. The concentration risk related to the company's
exposure to Germany is partly offset by the fact that many of Rockwood's
products are inputs into exports from Germany. The company's diverse and
largely inorganic raw materials have insulated its margins somewhat from
volatile hydrocarbon prices.
The potential for growth in the company's lithium business, in which it is a
clear market leader, could be greater than GDP growth rates and additional
insulation from economic cycles. This is due to the increasing utilization of
lithium-based batteries in appliances. The business could benefit from the
adoption of environment-friendly battery or electric-powered vehicles by the
automobile industry. Such growth characteristics offset the risks of the large
(relative to Rockwood's size) acquisition in this business at a time of some
economic uncertainty. We also expect the acquisition to diversify the
company's sources of lithium and provide access to Asian markets. Nonetheless,
we do not factor extraordinary growth rates in our forecasts, given that the
rate and timing of such growth is uncertain at this point.
We expect that Rockwood's long-term growth prospects for its many segments are
generally sound but remain somewhat vulnerable to cyclical demand downturns
during periods of economic recession. This happened in 2009 when revenues
declined approximately 12% due to the unusual severity of the economic
downturn. Still, we believe the portfolio includes businesses, which are less
vulnerable to economic downturns.
Liquidity
Rockwood's liquidity is strong according to our criteria. Cash balances as of
June 30, 2012, were about $340 million. Availability under the company's $180
million revolving credit facility maturing in February 2016 was $155 million
after accounting for $25 million of letters of credit outstanding. We base our
assessment of liquidity on the following assumptions and observations:
-- Total sources of funds will exceed uses over the next by at least 1.5x.
-- Net sources and covenant cushions will be positive even with a 30%
drop in EBITDA or a 25% increase in debt, respectively.
-- The company enjoys a high standing in the credit markets, and Rockwood
would likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks based on positive cash
flow from operations and available liquidity.
-- Rockwood has comfortable cushions under its covenants, and we expect
them to remain that way, given our outlook for about flat EBITDA in 2012 and
improved EBITDA in 2013. We do not expect working capital swings to be
significant, especially in light of the absence of exposure to volatile
hydrocarbon inputs. We expect healthy free cash flow generation.
Recovery analysis
Please see "," to be published shortly following this report, on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Rockwood will be able to
maintain its elevated EBITDA margins even in a scenario of weak economic
conditions in key markets. Still, we expect Rockwood will continue its recent
trend of growth at rates well above GDP rates in its markets benefiting from
its diverse portfolio of specialty businesses, some of which have growth
drivers that are not linked to GDP growth. Importantly, we assume management
will support credit quality. At the current ratings, we do not anticipate any
significant improvement in credit quality. An upgrade in the next year is
unlikely given our expectation that the company will focus on integrating its
Talison acquisition during that time. We could lower ratings if the ratio of
FFO-to-total debt weakened to below 20% with no prospect of immediate
recovery. This could happen if debt levels increased meaningfully to support
higher-than-expected outlays for acquisitions. We believe such a scenario
would include a moderate increase in debt in combination with a revenue
decline exceeding the 5% decline considered in our downside scenario, and
EBITDA margins dropping below 20%.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Rockwood Specialties Group Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Rockwood Specialties Group Inc.
Senior secured BBB-
Recovery rating 2
New Rating
Rockwood Specialties Group Inc.
Senior unsecured BB
Recovery rating 5
