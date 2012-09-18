TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Banco BTG Pactual notes 'BB(exp)'

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a long-term foreign currency rating of 'BB(exp)' to Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s (BTG Pactual) upcoming issue of subordinated notes. The notes will be issued through BTG Pactual's Cayman branch; principal will mature in September 2022, interest payments will be made semi-annually. The interest rate and principal amount should be set at the time of issuance. The net proceeds will be used by BTG Pactual for general corporate purposes. The notes will rank at least equally with similar subordinated debt and carry a cumulative coupon deferral mechanism that can be exercised if necessary. A deferral will only occur if BTG Pactual is noncompliant with its regulatory capital requirement. As per Fitch's rating criteria, the expected rating of this Tier II subordinated debt should be two notches below BTG Pactual's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-', one notch lower due to Loss Severity features and its subordinated status, and a one-notch deduction due to moderate risk of non-performance. BTG Pactual's Issuer Default Ratings are determined by its VR, which reflects its strong franchise as a merchant bank in Brazil, success in the development of its activities, and its good earnings track record. It also considers the high quality and experience of its executives, its strong risk controls, tested during various crises, and its recurring earnings flow, which have consistently covered its fixed operational costs. However, ratings are constrained by the limited though increasing balance sheet and revenues diversification. Since 1983, BTG Pactual has been controlled by Andre Esteves, the main executive of UBS Pactual until 2008 and one of the controlling partners of the former Banco Pactual S.A.. Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Securities Firm Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (Dec. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities