公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三

RADIOSHACK/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 24 RadioShack Corp : * Moodys downgrades radioshacks cfr to b1; outlook remains negative * Moodys downgrades radioshacks cfr to b1 from ba2

