TEXT-S&P affirms Delphi Automotive term loan 'BBB' rating

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is affirming
its 'BBB' issue rating on Delphi Corp.'s term loan A after the company's
announcement that an amended and restated credit agreement will incorporate a
$363 million add-on to the loan that brings the funded amount to $573 million
from $210 million. The 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Delphi Automotive PLC
 remains unchanged. We view the incremental leverage and interest
expense as minimal. The proceeds of the additional term loan borrowings will be
used to partly pay for the company's 
recent acquisition of FCI's Motorized Vehicles Division. 

At the same time, Delphi Automotive PLC's announcement of a $750 million share 
repurchase authorization has no effect on the ratings because we expect the 
company to take a measured approach to repurchases, to generate at least that 
much free cash flow this year and again in 2013, and for the company's 
leverage to remain in line with the rating. 

The borrower under the amended and restated credit agreement is Delphi Corp. 
The 'BBB' rating on Delphi Corp.'s senior secured credit facility has a 
recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive 
very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of default. The 'BB+' rating on 
Delphi's senior unsecured notes remains unchanged with a recovery rating of 
'3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 
70%) recovery in the event of a default. The rating is unchanged because the 
increased amount of funded senior secured debt in the capital structure as a 
result of the add-on to term loan A will be quickly amortized.  

The 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Delphi Automotive reflects the company's 
"fair" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, which 
incorporate substantial exposure to the highly cyclical light-vehicle market. 
For the full corporate rating rationale, please see our latest research report 
on Delphi, published Aug. 24, 2012.

For further details, please see the recovery report on Delphi Corp. to be 
published following this release, on RatingsDirect.

RATINGS LIST 
Delphi Automotive PLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                   BB+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Delphi Corp.
 Senior Secured 
  $573 mil term loan A                     BBB
   Recovery Rating                         1


